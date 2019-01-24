Toshiba

Not all the TV deals happening before the Super Bowl are for huge TVs. Best Buy just rolled out a really sweet discount on a midsize model.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Toshiba 43-inch TV with built-in Fire TV is just $179.99 shipped (plus tax). It normally sells for $329.99.

If all this sounds a bit familiar, it's because Best Buy ran a similar deal about a week ago -- on a 4K model. As I noted then, that's totally overkill in a TV of this size, but there's no debating the value of Amazon's Fire TV smarts -- which include an Alexa-capable voice remote. The Toshiba also has three HDMI inputs, which should prove ample given that you don't have to connect any kind of streaming stick or box.

Nearly 250 buyers collectively rated this 4.6 stars, so it's a good bet you'll be happy with your purchase.

First published Jan. 11.

Update, Jan. 24: Different Toshiba model, lower price.

