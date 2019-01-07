TCL's top-value 6 series TV blows up to 75 inches at CES 2019

TCL

So you have your eye on the best TV value of 2018, the TCL 6 series, but want something larger than a 65-inch screen? Here ya go.

Today at CES 2019 TCL announced that it's releasing a 75-inch version of the 6 series. It's available for preorder at Best Buy starting today at $1,800, and coming to other retailers in the next few weeks.

It offers all of the same features we liked so much in the smaller 65-inch size, including the full-array local dimming largely responsible for that set's impressive image quality. And, as you might expect from a bigger set, it has more dimming zones: 160 compared to 120 on the 65-incher.

The 75-inch model also has a true 120Hz refresh rate, while the 55- and 65-inch members of the series are 60Hz. The result should be better motion performance, although as usual the benefits are pretty subtle.

The new 75-inch 6 series' chief competitor is the Vizio P-Series, our previous pick at that size for best picture for the money -- and it also costs about $1,800. Based on my comparison between each series 65-inch sets, I slightly prefer the image quality of the TCL, but both are excellent. And of course the TCL's built-in Roku smart TV system is much better than Vizio's SmartCast setup.

Just like with the smaller versions of the 6 series, the 75-inchers will have two slightly different varieties. The Best Buy version of the set, model 75R615, has a standard infrared Roku TV remote, while the version on sale at other retailers, model 75R617, gets Roku's voice remote with Wi-Fi that doesn't need to be aimed at the TV. Pricing on the 75R617 was not announced. The two versions are otherwise identical.

