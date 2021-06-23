The best Amazon Prime Day deals still available

Deal Savings Price























Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in the rear-view. On the books. Over and done. "That's a wrap, people!" Of course, as we predicted, some deals are still available. If you were off-planet the last couple days or waiting for that check to finally clear, you've still got a shot at some pretty good bargains.

One thing to note: Although most Amazon-branded gear has returned to regular price, it won't stay there for long. All throughout the year, every few weeks or so, we see discounts on things like Kindle e-readers, Fire TV Sticks and Echo Show smart displays. Not Prime Day-level discounts, but discounts all the same. Bottom line: Never, ever pay full price for these devices.

There's one particularly great "deal" you can still get: If you're a Prime subscriber and don't already have an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card, Amazon is still offering a $150 gift card when you sign up. Usually this perk is around $70, so don't pass up this bonus money.

Let's move on to the best deals still available. Walmart, for its part, continues to offer the , one of the lowest prices I can recall. Here's everything else:

Prime Day deals still available

This was down to $70 during Prime Day, but it's still a tremendous deal for Amazon's 8-inch smart display. Yes, there's a newer Echo Show 8 with a better camera and, yes, that model will at some point see its own big discount. But the original is still a great product, one highly recommended at this price.

Sarah Tew/CNET This isn't the best price we've ever seen on AirPods Pro -- that was about $170. But at $190, it's an easy recommendation for anyone who's been holding out for Apple's top-rated noise-canceling true-wireless earbuds.

Sarah Tew/CNET At its $40 retail price, the new-for-2021 Roku Express 4K Plus was already dirt cheap. But now our new favorite streamer -- which gets every streaming service you can think of in luscious 4K HDR quality, along with a ton of free ad-supported content -- is 25% less expensive.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku's flagship streaming box offers all the bells and whistles, including a remote finder, an Ethernet port and support for Dolby Vision 4K HDR. I remain a big fan of the remote's wired headphone jack, which is just less of a hassle than wireless audio via the Roku app (which doesn't always work well, in my experience). It has two programmable shortcut buttons, too.

Lori Grunin/CNET Along with Xbox Cloud and Google Stadia, Amazon's Luna is one of a high-powered trio trying to make cloud-based gaming more mainstream. In the case of Luna -- which is still in beta -- you can fire up streamable sessions in browsers or dedicated apps on everything from PCs and Macs to iPhones and Android devices, as well as Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K. Of course, you'll need to pay a monthly fee of $6 to $15, but you'll be able to game anywhere you have a superfast internet connection. This was down to $49 during Prime Day proper, but at $56 it's still a solid buy. Read our Luna Controller hands-on.

Expired deals, may return soon

Juan Garzon / CNET This is a CNET Editors' Choice product, one that originally sold for $300 when it debuted in late 2019. Since then, Samsung has added an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature that helps this model rival the much pricier Galaxy Watch 3.

Sarah Tew/CNET This pretty much ties the lowest price on record for Apple's venerated earbuds, a great pick for anyone who doesn't like the in-ear feel of noise-canceling earbuds (namely the AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale for $190). And if you pay using your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, you'll score 6% cash back, effectively dropping your price to an all-time-low $94. Read our Apple AirPods review to learn more. Note: Pricing here has been all over the place today. First it was $100 in-cart, then sold out. Then it was back, but with an "in stock soon" disclaimer.

Vitamix Ask anyone who owns a Vitamix and they'll probably go on for as long as you'll let them. This is simply one of the best and most powerful blenders that'll whip dense and frozen ingredients into a fine puree without breaking a sweat. It's also a pleasure to operate and it's never been cheaper, down to a very tasty $189 for Prime Day -- while supplies last.

CalmDo This is the lowest price to date for this highly versatile oven, which my daughter has been using in her apartment for about three months. Her unsolicited verdict: "This is the greatest thing ever." The machine is not only large enough to roast a whole chicken (and it comes with a spit for that very purpose), it also has modes for baking, dehydrating, reheating and, of course, air-frying. Mighty attractive at this price.

Aikove Amazon seller JuLongYang knocks $15 off this power bank when you apply promo code AM5XNCKE at checkout. I've seen plenty of chargers similar to this one, but never priced this low. And check out the specs: 30,000-mAh battery, solar-rechargeable, two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C 18-watt PD port and a Qi wireless charging pad. It can also recharge via USB-C, Micro-USB and even Apple Lightning. Stellar deal.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $120 discount at Best Buy and Amazon on the 40mm Product Red model, and up to $70 off on other models. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. The best deal we're seeing right now is $40 off at Amazon on some colors of the 40mm version. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Everything to know about Prime Day 2021

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Isn't it time to start calling it "Prime Days"? Because it hasn't been just a single day for years. Once again, it's a 48-hour event that runs as follows. Prime Day starts on Monday, June 21 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET).

Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, June 23 at 2:59 a.m. ET) -- but some deals often extend a few hours into the following morning, if not longer. These are all the deals that are currently live.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021? As always, anything and everything. But this is definitely the time of year to look for deep discounts on Amazon gear, including: Echo smart speakers and displays

Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks

Fire tablets

Kindle e-readers

Ring security devices

Eero networking products Granted, that stuff goes on sale all the time -- a recent Mother's Day sale revealed savings rivaling Prime Day on a lot of these devices -- but the absolute lowest prices are usually reserved for Prime Day and Black Friday. We also typically see better-than-usual deals on things like Instant Pots, Apple AirPods, Bose headphones and Roku streamers. Make no mistake: This might be Amazon's party, but plenty of other stores and sellers will be getting in on the action.

What other stores will run sales during Prime Day 2021? This may be an Amazon event, but that's not stopping other stores from holding sales at the same time. Walmart announced a Deals for Days event running from June 21 to 23. Similarly, Target's Deal Days event runs from June 20 to 22. Best Buy is dropping tons of deals too.

How can I save more during Prime Day 2021? The best thing you can do is sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. It's a no-annual-fee card, so there's no cost to get it. Once you're approved, you'll immediately receive a $100 Amazon gift card, and then get 5% cash back on most Amazon purchases -- including products that are on sale for Prime Day. Sometimes Amazon bumps that cash back to 10% or 15% on select items. Right now, for example, you can also get 15% back on various Kasa smart home products, 10% back on the Amazfit Band 5 and more.

What is the Amazon Prime Day concert? This year Amazon is busting out some new tricks to promote the massive event. The retail giant held a three-part concert series called The Prime Day Show on June 16, livestreaming performances from Kid Cudi, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish and backstage material. The livestreams will be available for 30 days.

Stay tuned for more!

Read more: The Cheapskate's 6 ways to win Prime Day

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.