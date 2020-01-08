Senator says Ring's new security measures don't go far enough

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Ring sent a response to lawmakers about new security measures it's taking for its video doorbells, but the answers didn't inspire much confidence in the product's safety, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Ring responded to questions from a group of senators about security concerns surrounding the video doorbell maker's products, looking to explain to lawmakers how it protects its devices from hackers. The response comes after weeks of mounting concerns about Ring and a video showing a hacker abusing Ring's security measures to harass a child in her own home that the Amazon-owned company's CEO said he cried over.

The senators sent their questions in a letter on Nov. 20, 2019, before a rash of hacks against Ring devices. The devices didn't require security features, such as two-factor authentication, and failed to notify users about new log-in sessions, according to Motherboard reported. Ring recently updated its account security to warn users about new log-in sessions.

In December, a hacker took control of a Ring security camera and used it to yell obscenities at an 8-year-old girl in Mississippi. CEO Jamie Siminoff told CNET last week that the hack "made me cry." Ring sent its response the same day the company rolled out new privacy and security measures for its video doorbells at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden, Edward Markey, Chris Van Hollen, Chris Coons and Gary Peters had asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to explain how Ring tested its products for security, whether the footage collected by Ring was encrypted, and how much access Ring's staff had to people's video feeds.

"Requiring two-factor for new accounts is a step in the right direction, but there are millions of consumers who already have a Ring camera in their homes who remain needlessly vulnerable to hackers," Sen. Wyden said in a statement. "Amazon needs to go further -- by protecting all Ring devices with two-factor authentication."

Ring didn't respond to a request for comment. Siminoff told CNET in a prior interview that Ring was only requiring two-factor authentication for new devices because the company worried that mandating it for all video doorbells would cause mass logouts.

In the letter, Ring also said that it started notifying people when new devices access their account, and when their passwords have been taken in breaches on other websites.

Ring's response also revealed new details about privacy issues with the company. In the letter, Amazon's vice president of public policy Brian Huseman wrote that there had been four complaints in the last four years about its employees abusing access to Ring video data.

"Although each of the individuals involved in these incidents was authorized to view video data, the attempted access to that data exceeded what was necessary for their job functions," Huseman said.



Ring said it had fired the employees involved in this data abuse, but did not disclose what kind of information they had taken.

Ring also disclosed that its research and design team, which is based in Ukraine, has three employees who can access customer videos that are not publicly posted. The company said it was so they could maintain Ring's Amazon Web Services infrastructure.

Huseman added that Ring monitors all access to video footage on its servers.

"It is also disturbing to learn that Ring's encryption of user videos lags behind other companies, who ensure that only users have the encryption keys to access their data," Wyden said.

The video doorbell company has seen multiple security vulnerabilities reported for its devices. In November, a Ring app was found to have been leaking people's Wi-Fi login information for several months.

In December, Gizmodo found that Ring's Neighbors app was leaking precise location data any time people posted on the digital neighborhood watch. The company also suffered from multiple data leaks, as hackers posted thousands of people's Ring login information online.

The company faces a federal lawsuit and a class action lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect its users.

In addition to security issues, Ring also faces privacy concerns over its hundreds of police partnerships. The partnerships have created what critics say are surveillance networks in residential neighborhoods.

With millions of video doorbells sold, security issues regarding Ring devices have become a growing concern for lawmakers. The company attempted to address those worries by requiring two-factor authentication for new Ring accounts.



