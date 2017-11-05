7 smart doorbells to watch over your front stoop

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

August Doorbell Cam Pro

Olive & Dove RemoBell

Nest Hello

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

SkyBell HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Ring Video Doorbell

  • Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • remocambell-1.jpg
    2
    of 7
  • Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • ring-doorbell-pro-4
    4
    of 7
  • skybellproductphotos-3.jpg
    5
    of 7
  • ring-video-doorbell-two-1
    6
    of 7
  • ringvideodoorbell-product-photos-12.jpg
    7
    of 7

August's Doorbell Cam Pro is a hardwire-only smart buzzer. For $199, £155 or AU$265, you get live streaming, two-way talk and other key doorbell features. This model also works with August's other smart home products, such as its HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock

Caption by: / Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Unlike most of the smart doorbells we've reviewed, the RemoBell is exclusively powered by six AA batteries. 

It's a fine buzzer, but I'd expect it to do more for $199, £155 or AU$265. Specifically, it doesn't currently work with any smart home partners. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
$179.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Nest's Hello won't be available until early 2018, but this smart buzzer has a lot of promise. Not only will it offer HD live streaming and motion alerts, the Hello should also come with Person Alerts and optional Familiar Face Alerts (with a Nest Aware subscription).

While Person Alerts notify you when the camera thinks it sees a person, Familiar Face Alerts will tell you who it sees if it recognizes the person from a saved database of friends, family and other folks who regularly visit your home. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Ring's $249 (£195, AU$325) doorbell is a pricier DIY buzzer. But there's a big potential benefit -- this hardwire-only model is slimmer than most smart doorbells we've tested. That means it's way more likely to fit on that narrow doorframe where your existing wired buzzer is currently installed. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
$249.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

SkyBell's $199/£155/AU$265 HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell has a unique circular design, as well as smart-home integrations with Amazon Alexa, IFTTT and Nest. 

This model also offers free 7-day cloud storage. It's the only smart buzzer I've tested to have such a feature.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
$199.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The $199 (£155, AU$299) Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a very versatile device. Not only does it offer live streaming, two-way talk and other expected features. This 1080p HD buzzer can either be hardwired or rely on a removable, rechargeable battery. 

It also works with Amazon Alexa, IFTTT and Wink.

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
$199.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Ring's entry-level connected buzzer, the Video Doorbell is somewhat similar to the Video Doorbell 2. It costs $179, £140 or AU$235.

But instead of 1080p HD, you get 720p HD -- and you have to remove the doorbell's faceplate to charge it. With version 2.0, you simply have to remove the battery pack when it's time to charge.

This model will continue to sell, though, and you do have the option to hardwire it if you'd rather not deal with removing the entire doorbell to charge the battery. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$179.00
See at Amazon.com
Read full review
1 of 7
|

7 smart doorbells to watch over your front stoop

Published:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
42

Latest Stories

7 smart doorbells to help you spy on your neighbors

7 smart doorbells to help you spy on your neighbors

by
iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 Plus camera comparison

iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 Plus camera comparison

by
iPhone X vs iPhone 8 Plus: How much better is the camera?
3:10

iPhone X vs iPhone 8 Plus: How much better is the camera?

by
Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
1:28

Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life

by
Is the Xbox One X worth it?
2:24

Is the Xbox One X worth it?

by
Amazon's Jeff Bezos sells over $1B in company stock

Amazon's Jeff Bezos sells over $1B in company stock

by