Samsung's Galaxy Home Mini speaker may finally be nearing release

Juan Garzon / CNET

CES 2020

Samsung's Bixby may finally be getting ready to arrive on a home speaker, though it may not be on the Galaxy Home that was first teased in 2018. Instead, the company may start its home smart speaker efforts with the Galaxy Home Mini.

Speaking with Bloomberg Hyunsuk Kim, the chief executive officer of Samsung's consumer electronics division, said the tech giant is preparing to release the Home Mini in early 2020. The report says that Samsung envisions the Home Mini as the hub that can control other Samsung products people may have in their homes.

In addition to having Bixby in the smart speakers and on its Galaxy phones and tablets, Samsung has been including the digital assistant in its recent TVs and soundbars and has made the service compatible with other connected devices it manufactures such as smart fridges and washing machines.

The company also runs a SmartThings platform for managing and connecting third-party smart products like internet-enabled doorbells, thermostats or lightbulbs.

Samsung has been testing the Galaxy Home Mini in South Korea, launching a beta program in its home country last August.

No pricing has been teased for the product, which if released will have to compete with rival "mini" speakers like Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo Dot and Google's Assistant-powered Home Mini.

Samsung did not immediately respond when asked about the Home Mini release date.

In addition to teasing the Galaxy Home Mini release, Samsung is also working on AR glasses with Kim telling Bloomberg that the company was working to minimize dizziness. Samsung demonstrated AR glasses during its CES keynote Monday night, as well as a new AI assistant housed in a BB-8 style ball named Ballie.

Both devices were concepts, with Kim stressing during his address how Samsung was entering a new "age of experience" and how the company was working on projects that could transform home life, personal health and create smarter cities with its technology.