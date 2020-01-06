The best laptops from CES 2020

Acer Concept D 7 Ezel and D 7 Pro Ezel

Like their beefier gaming sibling, the Predator Triton 900, the Acer Concept D 7 Ezel models can flip into all the positions of a typical two-in-one, but with the added multiple points of articulation that let you position the screen floating above the keyboard and so that the keyboard is always face up, never face down, on the desk. They've also got a Wacom EMR stylus -- that's the good one that doesn't need a battery.

