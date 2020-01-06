The best laptops from CES 2020

Like their beefier gaming sibling, the Predator Triton 900, the Acer Concept D 7 Ezel models can flip into all the positions of a typical two-in-one, but with the added multiple points of articulation that let you position the screen floating above the keyboard and so that the keyboard is always face up, never face down, on the desk. They've also got a Wacom EMR stylus -- that's the good one that doesn't need a battery.
Samsung's made its share of premium Chromebooks over the years, but nothing as swanky as its new Galaxy Chromebook. Built from aluminum and only 0.4 inch (9.9mm) thick, the $1,000, 13.3-inch two-in-one weighs just 2.2 pounds (1 kg) and features a 4K UHD-resolution AMOLED display.
The Legion Y740S is Lenovo's thinnest, lightest gaming laptop; it weighs only 4.2 pounds (1.9 kg) and is just 0.6 inch thick (14.9mm). But it's missing a discrete graphics chip, so don't throw out your heavyweight gaming laptop yet.
HP squished its flagship two-in-one's 15.6-inch display into the body of a 14-inch laptop by shaving down the display's top and bottom bezels, which allowed the PC maker to trim the rest of the aluminum chassis to give it a 90% screen-to-body ratio.
While Dell squeezed some extra screen into its ultrathin XPS 13, its new enterprise-focused Latitude 9510 got all the real perks. Available as a laptop or a two-in-one, it starts at just 3.2 pounds (1.5 kg) and its aluminum body is trimmed to the size of a 14-inch laptop, but it has a 15-inch, 400-nit full HD display with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. Dell also claims it has the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC, reaching up to 30 hours. Plus, it offers an option for 5G mobile wireless.
"Rugged" and "lightweight" rarely go together, but the P6 is an exception. Weighing only 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg), the slim 14-inch Acer laptop has a battery life of 23 hours and a Mil-Spec 810G- and 810F-compliant frame.
The 13.5-inch Spin 5's new 3:2 aspect ratio screen gives you much more vertical space for working with documents and spreadsheets and makes it a little less awkward to use handheld in tablet mode. Plus, it weighs only 2.7 pounds (1.2 kilograms) and Acer includes a Wacom AES 2.0 active stylus for drawing and writing on the screen.
Dynabook says its Portege X30L-G is the world's lightest 13.3-inch laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core U-series processor, at 1.92 pounds (0.9 kg), while being designed to pass Mil-Spec 810G durability tests for drop, temperature, humidity and dust resistance.
The Yoga Creator 7 appears to be a rebadged 15.6-inch Yoga C940 -- which is okay, because we really like the C940 -- but without the two-in-one's 360-degree soundbar hinge. Instead, it gains an SD card slot and a full HD display with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and Pantone Validation. The clamshell model offers an Adobe RGB gamut. Lenovo also says it will ship with the latest Nvidia GPUs with Studio Drivers.
Samsung revealed a less expensive $830 sibling of its Galaxy Book Flex for CES 2020, slated to ship by June. (Sorry, it's "Galaxy Book Flex α" because we all use the Greek letters, right?) To hit that price, Samsung made the Pen optional, dropped Thunderbolt 3 support and shrank the battery. It also has a lower-end set of memory, storage and processor options and comes in silver rather than blue.