Samsung MicroLED TVs brings huge images to rich people's walls in 2021

Samsung's MicroLED televisions like The Wall are always some of the biggest products at CES -- literally. Last year's version was a 292-inch monster composed of individual modules that required custom installation and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The 2021 version is a MicroLED TV in fixed sizes of 110, 99 and 88 inches that costs a bit less, but is still ridiculously expensive.

Launched in Korea last month, the 110-inch MicroLED costs 170 million won, or around $156,000 according to ZDNet -- the same as a Bentley Bentayga. On Tuesday at its First Look event ahead of CES, the company announced two more sizes, 99 and 88 inches, all three with 4K resolution. Samsung says the TVs will arrive in other markets later this year. For comparison's sake, Samsung's puny 98-inch 8K TV costs $60,000, but it uses standard LCD-based QLED display technology, not MicroLED.

MicroLED -- not to be confused with Mini-LED -- is the first new screen technology in a decade and is more akin to OLED than LCD. It delivers perfect black levels and high brightness because it uses millions of tiny LEDs to create the image directly, for picture quality that's potentially better than OLED, the best currently available, without the possibility of burn-in. It's also much better looking than any projector, particularly in bright rooms or showing HDR material.

The 4K resolution of the "smaller" sizes is a bit of an engineering feat because the main hurdle facing the mass adoption of MicroLED is getting it small enough. Since the new model is prefabricated, "installation and calibration is streamlined" compared to the earlier modular version, according to Samsung. The company promises even smaller MicroLED TVs in the future and showed a 75-inch prototype in 2019.

The 110-inch MicroLED TV is basically the size of four 55-inch TVs stuck together, and a feature called MultiView lets you connect multiple devices simultaneously and watch up to four things at once. Lucky owners can "enjoy watching news, movies and other apps simultaneously on one screen -- so they can keep up with multiple sports at once, or stream a walkthrough while playing a video game, all in stunning quality and size," according to the release. MultiView is also available on the smaller 99- and 88-inch versions.

In terms of design the set is pretty much all screen. Samsung has removed the bezel around the screen entirely and touts a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio. The TV can also deliver 5.1-channel sound and incorporates object tracking to follow the sound of stuff moving across the screen.

Pricing and availability in markets beyond Korea was not announced.

