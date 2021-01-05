Bentley sold a record number of cars despite the pandemic

Enlarge Image Bentley

By the most recent forecasts, the coronavirus pandemic caused new car sales to drop a whopping 15% in 2020 compared to 2019's figures. Over at Bentley, though, it was nothing but good news.

The Volkswagen subsidiary, which is based in Crewe, England, said Tuesday it sold a record number of its luxury vehicles in 2020. A total of 11,206 new Bentleys were delivered to owners last year. Compared to 2019, sales of Bentleys grew by 2% to provide the company with its eighth consecutive year of selling more than 10,000 cars. Much of the world experienced economic hardship and mass unemployment due to the pandemic, but those with the purchasing power apparently made use of it.

The company's entry-level model is the Bentayga Hybrid, which will set you back $156,900.

North America remained Bentley's largest market, with 3,035 new cars sold, and the company added the latest Flying Spur, which helped, ahem, spur buyers into a purchase. China also remained a positive note despite the country's harsh lockdowns early in the year.

With a record year booked, Bentley said it has nine new vehicle launches coming up this year alone. The jury's out on whether we'll see car sales ramp up as vaccine distribution finds its stride, but it sounds like Bentley is ringing in 2021 on a high.