Samsung MicroLED TV inches closer to reality with a 'smaller' 110-inch size

Samsung's MicroLED televisions like The Wall are always some of the biggest products at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in January -- literally. Last year's version was a 292-inch monster composed of individual modules that required custom installation and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Launching today in Korea is the latest version, a MicroLED TV in a fixed size of 110 inches. It's the next step in the progress of MicroLED from custom-built tech show darling to something that could eventually find a place in the homes of everyday people.

Let's get this out of the way first: As of press time Samsung's representatives haven't said how much the new TV costs. We'll update this article when we have that information, but in any case it won't be cheap. For comparison's sake Samsung's puny 98-inch 8K TV costs $60,000 and uses standard LCD-based QLED display technology, not MicroLED.

MicroLED -- not to be confused with Mini-LED -- is the first new screen technology in a decade and is more akin to OLED than LCD. It delivers perfect black levels and high brightness because it uses millions of tiny LEDs to create the image directly, for picture quality that's potentially better than OLED, the best currently available, without the possibility of burn-in.

The 110-inch TV has 4K resolution, an engineering feat because the main hurdle facing the mass adoption of MicroLED is getting it small enough. Since the new model is prefabricated, "installation and calibration is streamlined" compared to the earlier modular version, according to Samsung. The company promises even smaller MicroLED in the future and showed a 75-inch prototype in 2019.

The new 110-inch MicroLED TV is basically the size of four 55-inch TVs stuck together, and a feature called MultiView lets you connect multiple devices simultaneously and watch up to four things at once. Lucky owners can "enjoy watching news, movies, and other apps simultaneously on one screen -- so they can keep up with multiple sports at once, or stream a walkthrough while playing a video game, all in stunning quality and size," according to the release.

In terms of design the set is pretty much all screen. Samsung has removed the bezel around the screen entirely and touts a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio. The TV can also deliver 5.1-channel sound and incorporates object tracking to follow the sound of stuff moving across the screen.

The 110-inch MIcroLED goes on presale in Korea today and will be available worldwide starting next year.