Samsung C-Lab brings dandruff detector, UV sensor and a fake window to CES 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES 2020

When you think of CES, you probably think of giant tech companies bringing the most cutting-edge products they have to offer -- we've already seen Windows tablets with foldable screens and Charmin's new poop robot. But, the week-long tech convention isn't only open to mega-companies -- a few individual Samsung employees brought their own unique wellness devices to Las Vegas.

Samsung has an in-house program called C-Lab Inside where employees are given a year to create their own innovative projects. The inventions they design are not actual Samsung products, but the telecommunication company may decide later on to manufacture the research projects.

This year, a group of employees brought three exciting Wellness devices to CES. In 2019 the Health and Wellness industry was worth $4.2 trillion, so Samsung may decide take these products to market later down the road.

Becon

Sarah Mitroff/CNET

Becon is a handheld device that scans your scalp, measuring dandruff, dry skin, odor, scalp temperature, skin irritation and other markers. The device syncs to an app, so you can keep track of how your scalp is changing over time and if it's responding to different cosmetic products.

If you have a scalp issue like dandruff, Becon will recommend specific shampoos and even tell you which ingredients in shampoos to avoid. You can use the data the app collects to view overall trends and determine the best path forward for a healthier and better-looking scalp.

SunnySide

Sarah Mitroff/CNET

SunnySide is a unique play on the classic UV light therapy box. It's a window-shaped lighting device that hangs on your wall like a picture frame, providing artificial sunlight throughout the day. The light mimics natural sunlight -- it changes hourly by copying the full spectrum of the sun. If you prefer a different kind of light, you can adjust the device to produce a more bright white or warm, orangey color.

SunnySide is a great alternative for rooms that don't have windows, and also works well during the darker winter days. It's meant to help you produce more vitamin D without risking a sunburn or skin cancer.

Ultra V

Sarah Mitroff/CNET

Ultra V is a sensor that records the amount of solar UV radiation you're exposed to on a daily basis. It's easy to install in any wearable device you already own, and it also can be used in car and building windows.

The concept of a UV sensor isn't new -- devices like My Skin Track UV and Shade have been around for a few years. But excessive UV radiation continues to cause skin cancer, premature aging and retina damage, so more devices on the market to help combat this health risk is always a good thing.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.