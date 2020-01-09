Rewatch CNET's CES 2020 day 2 coverage: Plant-based food taste test, sex tech panel and more

CES 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 8 was the second day that the floor show was open at CES 2020-- and that meant another day of morning-to-evening programming at the CNET Stage at Tech West in the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Read more:

CES 2020 Press Day: Foldable phones, veggie pork and LG's $60K rollable TV

CES Day 1: The show opens to more sex tech, Samsung's Neon chat bots and Ivanka Trump

The following is the rundown of CNET's live video programming for that day, as it happened on stage (and from across the show in Las Vegas). Feel free to scrub to the time codes indicated to jump to specific sections.

CES 2020 replay: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Time code / time of day

00:00 / 9:00 a.m. PT: The Daily Charge: CNET's daily podcast catches you up to all the CES news so far.

00:30 / 9:30 a.m. PT: What's trending at CES with Flipboard

01:00 / 10:00 a.m. PT: FreePower Wireless Charging

01:30 / 10:30 a.m. PT: Interview: Andrei Iancu, Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office: CNET Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo sits down with the Director of the US Patent and Trademark Office.

02:00 / 11:00 a.m. PT: CNET en Español: Gabriel Sama, Juan Garzón and César Salza of CNET en Español lead a Spanish-language discussion of the most important news of the show so far.

02:30 / 11:30 a.m. PT: Giorgio Moroder interview: Roadshow's Tim Stevens interviews music legend Giorgio Moroder, who's adding some unique sound to the otherwise silent world of electric vehicle motors.

03:00 / 12:00 noon PT: Samsung keynote (replay from Monday evening)

04:00 / 1:00 p.m. PT: Hands-on with Origin's Big O gaming PC

04:15 / 1:15 p.m. PT: Segway booth tour

04:30 / 1:30 p.m. PT: UltraSense Touch Interface

05:00 / 2:00 p.m. PT: Torture Test with the Vegas Golden Knights: What happens when you use your favorite mobile device as a hockey puck? We're about to find out.

05:30 / 2:30 p.m. PT: Plant-based Food Taste Test: New meat alternative products like Impossible Foods' pork and sausage products are already a big hit of the show. Now it's time to put these sort of plant-based foods to the ultimate (taste) test.

06:00 / 3:00 p.m. PT: The Future of Sports Betting: What better place than Las Vegas to look at the future of sports betting? CNET's Jeff Bakalar leads the discussion.

06:30 / 3:30 p.m. PT: Smart Balance rehab system: The Neofect Smart Balance is "a Dance Dance Revolution-like device for rehabilitation of your legs, balance and posture" -- and we're getting a live demo of it on the CNET stage.

07:00 / 4:00 p.m. PT: Sex Tech at CES 2020: No longer stuck in the shadows, sex tech has taken center stage at CES 2020. CNET's Ashley Esqueda and Caitlin Petrakovitz talk to Lora Haddock, CEO of Lora DiCarlo (maker of Osé, Baci and Onda) and Janet LIeberman-Lu, CTO and CPO of Dame Products, on the state of the sexual wellness industry in 2020 -- and where it goes from here.

07:30 / 4:30 p.m. PT: WTF: What the Future Live: CNET's future tech show hits the CES Stage with CNET's Jesse Orrall and Andy Altman.

08:00 / 5:00 p.m. PT: Best of CES, day 2: We end the day with a look back at the coolest stuff and biggest news of the day.

More CES 2020 video