Lori DiCarlo sex tech returns to CES, wins more accolades

Queenie Wong/CNET

CES 2020

Sex tech is officially present on the show floor at CES 2020, the world's biggest tech convention. You can thank one company for that: Lora DiCarlo. Its micro-robotic Osé device won an Innovation Award at last year's show -- but that award was revoked when the governing body behind CES realized it was a sex device. The controversy and public outcry that followed lead to sex tech being officially welcome to exhibit at CES this year (on a trial basis).

Lora DiCarlo triumphantly returned to Las Vegas on Sunday at CES Unveiled, an appetizer for the main show that opens Tuesday, with two new products. And guess what? They both scored official innovation accolades.

Sex tech at #cesunveiled: Lora DiCarlo’s robotic massagers, Morari’s wearable for premature ejaculation and Elvie’s kegel trainer. #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/oOKx7mvlPx — Queenie Wong (@QWongSJ) January 6, 2020

Joining Osé are Baci and Onda. Baci is a "microrobotic pleasure device that simulates the feel and motion of the human lips and tongue," while the Onda is designed to replicate the motion of human fingers. Both were Honorees in this year's CES Innovation Awards.

Lori DiCarlo

They're essentially the two parts that make up the Osé. The Osé uses advanced micro-robotics to produce a blended orgasm using movements that are supposed to provide an experience closer to being with a human partner. The device incorporates five pending patents for robotics, biomimicry and engineering feats in an effort to make it more advanced than other sexual health devices.

While the Osé is available now for $290, the Baci and Onda will launch in March.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.