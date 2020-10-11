CNET también está disponible en español.

Prime Day Australia: Save $70 on Echo Show 8, Echo Dot deals, and Audible, Kindle Unlimited for free

Now's as good a time as any to pick one up.

 Chris Monroe/CNET
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Prime Day is literally days away and this time round us folks in Australia have an advantage! Australians will get some additional time for bargains. Prime Day kicks off in Australia midnight AEST on Oct. 13 but ends at the end of Oct. 14 Pacific Time, giving Australians a few more hours to shop.

A Few Tips

  • Some deals are already available, like this limited time offer, a four-month Amazon Music subscription for a dollar.
  • The below deals are all specific to Amazon Australia, and we'll be updating as we find more, but that shouldn't stop you from checking out some of the deals on Amazon US.  But in advance of the big day, here are some deals that we know are coming on the Australian site.
  • Stay tuned to this post, we'll be updating with new deals as they arrive.

Live Deals Right Now

Amazon Echo Show 8

Save $70
Chris Monroe/CNET

We love the Echo Show 8. In fact, in our review for the device we called it the "the best Amazon smart display, period". 

This an incredible price for a very cool device. Jump on it.

$159 at Amazon

Echo Dot (Third Gen) plus Fire TV Stick Lite

Save $49
Amazon

A nice little combo deal that will save you $49. Hard to argue with that.

$89 at Amazon

Kindle Unlimited

Free for 3 months
Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is sorta like the Netflix of books. If you're a big reader it's fantastic deal. On this deal, it's free for three months, then it'll cost you $13.99 per month. Worth a try for sure.

$0 at Amazon

Audible

3 months for free!

If reading's not your thing, why not try Audible instead. I've long thought about getting into audio books, especially now that podcasts are such a huge thing. This is a great chance to trial Audible out for 3 months.

$0 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Link

Save $100 off RRP
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Coming down from $299 to $199 is nothing to sniff at, particularly if you have any interest in putting together a massively linked up sound system in your house.

$199 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Link Amp

Save $150
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Right now you can take $150 off the Amazon Echo Link Amp, taking the price from $459 to $309. 

$309 at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite

Save 13%
Amazon

If you're looking to set-up a decent home security system, the Ring Stick Up Cam Elite is a decent enough place to start. Especially at this price.

$277 at Amazon
