Prime Day 2021: Dates, deals and a new rumor for the big Amazon event

When is Prime Day 2021? Easy: Although last year's big Amazon sale was delayed to October because of the pandemic, this year's will almost certainly return to the regular July timeframe. That's been the default month since Prime Day began back in 2015.

But hang on: According to a report from tech blog Recode, Amazon Prime Day might happen in June this year. As of Friday morning, we still don't have any official comment from Amazon, so take that rumor with a grain of salt.

Why might Amazon bump the event up a month? After all, Prime Day's initial raison d'etre was to celebrate the anniversary of the company's launch back in July, 1995. One guess: Amazon is anticipating record postpandemic travel this summer and wants to catch customers before they leave on their vacations.

As always, we're closely tracking the Prime Day dates and deals. For now, see below for some learned speculation about Prime Day 2021. And check for updates right from the horse's mouth.

When is Prime Day 2021? For one thing, it hasn't been just "a day" for years. It will likely span several days, with a batch of early discounts leading up to the main event. As noted above, Prime Day typically occurs in early July -- but it could happen earlier this year. As 2020 showed us, anything can happen. The date isn't set until Amazon makes it official.

What will be on sale during Prime Day 2021? As always, anything and everything. But this is definitely the time of year to look for deep discounts on Amazon gear, including: Echo smart speakers and displays

Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks

Fire tablets

Kindle e-readers

Ring security devices

Eero networking products Granted, that stuff goes on sale all the time, but the absolute lowest prices are usually reserved for Prime Day (and Black Friday). We also typically see better-than-usual deals on things like Instant Pots, Apple AirPods, Bose headphones and Roku streamers. Make no mistake: This might be Amazon's party, but plenty of other stores and sellers will be getting in on the action.

What Prime Day deals can I get right now? We haven't met. I'm Rick "The Cheapskate" Broida, and I sling deals all day, every day. You can check the Cheapskate page for the latest and greatest, sign up for the Cheapskate newsletter (see that "Sign Me Up" box just below), get deal texts sent right to your phone and so on. You can also follow me on Facebook and Twitter. Bottom line: There are no Prime Day deals right now, obviously, but there are plenty of everyday deals -- and I'm here to find them for you. You can also hit up Amazon's Daily Deals page, where the retailer markets its limited-time and semipermanent offers. Spoiler alert: Deal quality varies widely from day to day.

Stay tuned!

