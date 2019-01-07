Onkyo has announced two new receivers at CES 2019 which offer Atmos-compatibility at a lower price: the 7.2-channel TX-SR494 and the 5.2-channel TX-SR393.
The receivers offer the ability to be converted to a Dolby Atmos 5.2.2 system (TX-SR494) or in 3.2.2 front-surround (TX-SR393). In addition, the receivers can use Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer or DTS Virtual:X to mimic height channels without needing to install extra speakers.
Specifications for both receivers include:
- High-Current Low-Noise Power Transformer with 160 W/Ch (TX-SR494) or 155 W/Ch (TX-SR393)
- Four HDMI inputs and one ARC-enabled output
- Vocal Enhancer controllable via the remote controller or front-panel VOCAL buttons
- Pass-through support for 4K/60p and HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and BT.2020), 4:4:4 color sub-sampling
- AccuEQ Room Acoustic Calibration with AccuReflex
- Bluetooth (no Wi-Fi streaming)
Onkyo's TX-NR585 is the CNET Editor's Choice for 2018 and so we look forward to hearing the TX-SR494 in particular. The lack of Chromecast or other Wi-Fi music, and the provision of only four HDMI ports, is a little disappointing.
The $480 TX-SR494 and the $350 TX-SR393 will be available in February.
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: Onkyo announces two entry-level Atmos receivers at CES 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.