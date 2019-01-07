Onkyo announces two entry-level Atmos receivers at CES 2019

Onkyo

Onkyo has announced two new receivers at CES 2019 which offer Atmos-compatibility at a lower price: the 7.2-channel TX-SR494 and the 5.2-channel TX-SR393.

The receivers offer the ability to be converted to a Dolby Atmos 5.2.2 system (TX-SR494) or in 3.2.2 front-surround (TX-SR393). In addition, the receivers can use Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer or DTS Virtual:X to mimic height channels without needing to install extra speakers.

Specifications for both receivers include:

High-Current Low-Noise Power Transformer with 160 W/Ch (TX-SR494) or 155 W/Ch (TX-SR393)

Four HDMI inputs and one ARC-enabled output

Vocal Enhancer controllable via the remote controller or front-panel VOCAL buttons

Pass-through support for 4K/60p and HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and BT.2020), 4:4:4 color sub-sampling

AccuEQ Room Acoustic Calibration with AccuReflex

Bluetooth (no Wi-Fi streaming)

Onkyo's TX-NR585 is the CNET Editor's Choice for 2018 and so we look forward to hearing the TX-SR494 in particular. The lack of Chromecast or other Wi-Fi music, and the provision of only four HDMI ports, is a little disappointing.

The $480 TX-SR494 and the $350 TX-SR393 will be available in February.

