Kicking yourself that you didn't grab that Amazon Echo for $90 last month? Or that Fire 7 tablet for $30? Those were among the more celebrated deals in this year's Prime Day event. Alas, they're squarely in the rear-view mirror now.

Wait, no they're not!

Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy is offering Prime Day prices on a variety of Amazon products. Here's the rundown:

It's like I always say: Every day is Black Friday -- or, in this case, Prime Day. That's why it's hard for me to work up much excitement over these events, because I know similar sales are usually just around the corner.

That said, you don't usually get these kinds of discounts on Amazon gear unless Amazon is doing the discounting. As of 4 a.m. PT, the company has yet to match Best Buy's prices.

And lest you think I'm totally jaded, the Echo Dot for $35 is a fantastic deal. Same goes for the $30 Fire 7 tablet, though I continue to struggle between that and the $50 HD 8.The latter has a higher-resolution screen, stereo speakers and better battery life. (If you grabbed a Fire 7 recently, let me know what you think of its performance. The original was a slowpoke, but I think the 2017 version is a little peppier?)

Best Buy says you need to spend at least $35 to nab free shipping, but when I added a $29.99 Fire 7 to my cart, there was no shipping charge. Woot!

Pretty cool, cheeps. Think you'll take advantage of this Prime Day-like opportunity?

Bonus deal: If you believe there are movies that are so bad, they're good, have I got a deal for you: Today only, Fandango is offering "Sharknado" (HD) for free. You can rent it or just buy it outright; either way: free. This schlocky B-movie gorefest is the kind of the thing you watch with a group of friends when you're in the mood for something hilariously awful. Or awfully hilarious, depending on your tastes. The movie sells for $10 elsewhere; why not add it to your library? (You'll need a free Fandango account; you can view the movie via any UltraViolet-compatible device.)

Bonus deal No. 2: If you're serious about photo editing, you need a serious tool. Sure, famous freebies like Gimp and Paint.net are worth checking out, but allow me to make the case for a commercial product -- especially if you can score a huge discount.

You can. For a limited time, Cyberlink is offering PhotoDirector 8 Ultra for $24.99 when you apply promo code CHEAPSKATE at checkout. It lists for $99.99, and civilians can get it on sale for $49.99 -- but only Cheapskate readers get that extra savings. You're welcome!

CNET hasn't reviewed the software, so check out this review and this key takeaway: "With the release of version 8, PhotoDirector moves further into Photoshop territory, with an emphasis on layer tools and content-aware editing tools. Other cool new capabilities include multiple exposure effects and the ability to capture sharp stills from video content." That review, which was based on the list price, concluded with an "excellent" rating. So if you're in the market for a seriously capable photo editor, this is a rare opportunity to score a killer deal.