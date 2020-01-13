LG's portable 4K UHD CineBeam home theater projector is $400 off

LG

I had a projector in my home theater for about a decade, and I loved it. A projector elevates any content to a cinematic experience and displays an enormous picture -- often larger than what you might be able to fit with a traditional flat screen TV. Most home theater projectors are meant to be mounted on the ceiling, but the LG HU80KA 4K UHD Laser Smart TV Home Theater CineBeam Projector is radically different.

It's portable -- you can stand it up and aim the image at the wall using its built-in mirror. Or lay it down on a tabletop and fire the image straight ahead. Want to project the picture on the ceiling? It can do that too. Or, if you prefer, you can easily mount it on the ceiling like a traditional projector. It's a 4K UHD model, and is priced accordingly at $2,297. But right now, Amazon is selling the LG HU80KA 4K UHD Laser Smart TV Home Theater CineBeam Projector for $1,897, which is $400 off.

I know -- that's not standard Cheapskate fare. But if you're in the market for a new flat-screen or a home theater projector, this model deserves serious consideration. It features a resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels and 2,500 lumens of brightness. Depending upon the distance from the wall or screen, it can create a picture that's 40 inches (at 6 feet) all the way up to 150 inches (at 14 feet). It has smart TV streaming channels built in and can connect to external devices via Bluetooth screen sharing, USB and HDMI.

But the most interesting aspect of the projector is its physical design, which means you can just set it down on the floor or tabletop, plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and you're in business.

