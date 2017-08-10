Our 22 favorite shows to watch on a 4K TV

So, you've invested in a 4K TV, but we're still living in a world dominated by 1080p. There are a few outlets where you can access genuine 4K series, if you have the right gear.
Apple TV doesn't support 4K yet, but Roku, Fire TV and Chromecast all have UHD channels (available on some, but not all, of their devices). You'll also probably need to connect your TV to Ethernet to take advantage of its full capabilities, unless you have blazing-fast Wi-Fi. Netflix has started shooting its originals in higher-res formats (like 5K and 6K) and mastering them in 4K for streaming. Frequently though, studios still render scenes with lots of special effects in 2K and scale them up after the fact. So, if the Demogorgon looks a little funny, that's why.
Along with 4K, we're in the midst of an HDR moment. HDR, or high dynamic range, is basically an improvement in contrast and color accuracy that lends a more realistic picture. Oftentimes, that's the picture-quality improvement on these 4K programs that will "pop" even more to the average viewer than the additional resolution.