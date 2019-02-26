Hulu's $5.99 plan is available now

Ted Soqui/Getty Images

Good news, TV lovers! As promised back in January, US streaming service Hulu just dropped the price of its basic plan. Previously $7.99 per month, it's now $5.99.

That plan affords unlimited access to Hulu's library of movies and TV shows, though if you want commercial-free viewing, you'll have to add that option. As before, it raises the monthly rate to $11.99.

And speaking of raises, the Hulu plan that includes live TV just went up, to $44.99 per month from the previous $39.99.

What are your thoughts? Is $5.99 per month a good deal for Hulu?

I'll admit I'm using it more and more these days, as it's the only place to see originals like The Handmaid's Tale and most current ABC, NBC and Fox shows right after they air.

