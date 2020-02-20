How to watch the Nevada caucus results without cable

Getty Images

Elections 2020

Can we hope for less caucus chaos this time around? After the Iowa caucus debacle earlier this month, it's Nevada voters' turn to caucus -- the third state after Iowa and New Hampshire to vote in the presidential primary election. The Nevada caucuses take place on Saturday, Feb. 22. Voters will begin caucusing at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET), and there is no scheduled closing time.

State officials have ditched the election app that failed in Iowa in favor of iPads preloaded with a caucus calculator by way of Google Docs. Will we get results by the end of the night? You'll need to tune in to find out, and it may go past your bedtime. Caucus workers and volunteers have been told: Don't make early dinner plans. Here's how you can watch the Nevada caucus results and candidate speeches as they happen -- live, for free and without cable.

How to watch Nevada caucus results

You can watch live coverage of the Nevada caucus throughout the day on Saturday on the CBS News website or CBS News app. You can watch the CBS News livestream for free without authentication, which means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

You can also watch for free online at C-SPAN starting at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Cord cutters can also watch the Nevada caucus results with a live TV streaming service. All of the major networks and news channels will have live coverage, with CNN and MSNBC devoting the most programming hours to the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. Not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the local network that you want to watch the results on in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels news watchers need: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Neither of Sling TV's plans includes ABC, CBS or PBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not ABC or PBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.