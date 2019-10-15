Getty Images

For the National League Championship Series, and the Nationals, it all comes down to tonight. In the last seven years Washington has made the playoffs four times, only to lose in the NLDS . The 2019 Nationals now find themselves on the brink of a World Series berth -- the first for the franchise. Up a commanding 3 games to 0 after crushing the Cardinals last night, the Nats go for the sweep at home tonight. They send yet another superb starting pitcher to the mound in Patrick Corbin, who will face a Cards offense that managed just two runs in the series so far.

The best-of-seven NLCS between the Nats and Cards will be broadcast on TBS. First pitch for Game 4 tonight is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch the NLCS and the ALCS postseason games live.

What's the MLB postseason schedule look like?

Here's the remaining schedule for the best-of-seven NLCS on TBS (all times ET):

Tuesday, Oct. 15 : STL at WSH Game 4, 8:05 p.m.



: STL at WSH Game 4, 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 : STL at WSH Game 5 (if necessary)



: STL at WSH Game 5 (if necessary) Friday, Oct. 18 : WSH at STL Game 6 (if necessary)



: WSH at STL Game 6 (if necessary) Saturday, Oct. 19: WSH at STL Game 7 (if necessary)



The World Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 22. If it goes the distance, Game 7 of the World Series will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

How can I watch on TV?

The remainder of the MLB postseason will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and TBS.

Let's look at it round by round:

The NLCS is on TBS, and the ALCS is on Fox and FS1.

The World Series is on Fox.

How can I watch online?

You can livestream games via the Fox Sports Go app or the Watch TBS app, but you'll need to authenticate your account to prove you're a pay TV subscriber. Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.

Cord cutters can watch postseason baseball with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network (Fox, in this case). See below for links to find out if you can get Fox to watch AL postseason games and the World Series.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get Fox where you live.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes the channels you need -- Fox, FS1 and TBS -- to watch every postseason game. For Fox in your area, get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code here to see if Fox is available in your area.

AT&T Now TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Enter your ZIP code here to see if you can get Fox in your area.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets, along with FS1 and TBS.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue or Orange package includes TBS. Neither package includes FS1, but Sling Blue customers in select cities can watch Fox. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

MLB.com At Bat app



The MLB.com At Bat app is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason, because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you're a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Over-the-air antenna

If you just want to watch the World Series on Fox, you can do so with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have suggestions for the best indoor antennas that start as low as $10.