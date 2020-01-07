Could Harman Kardon's Citation Oasis be the smartest alarm clock yet?

Harman Kardon

CES 2020

When it comes to smart bedside speakers there have been some notable products -- including the now-discontinued Insignia Voice and the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock -- but the new Harman-Kardon Citation Oasis may be the most useful-looking yet.

The Harman-Kardon Citation Oasis ($199) performs pretty much everything you need in a smart alarm clock -- not only does it have an LED clock like the Amazon Dot, and a built-in voice assistant (Google) but it also has wireless charging for your phone.

The Oasis also works as a streamer with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay capabilities, and if you want to get a bit more sleepy bo-bos the speaker has a sleep mode option that automatically turns off Wi-Fi during the night.

Meanwhile, taking on the Sonos Move and the Bose Portable Home Speaker is the portable Citation 200 speaker ($299) with the Assistant and streaming features of the Oasis, plus IPX4 splash-proof protection and a built-in rechargeable battery with 8 hours of playtime.

Both speakers support Bluetooth and will be available in Spring 2020 in a choice of either grey or black.