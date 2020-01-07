CNET también está disponible en español.

Could Harman Kardon's Citation Oasis be the smartest alarm clock yet?

Harman Kardon has announced the Citation Oasis, a smart speaker with an LED clock, wireless charging and onboard Google Assistant

The Citation Oasis smart alarm clock flanks the Citation 200 portable speaker 

When it comes to smart bedside speakers there have been some notable products -- including the now-discontinued Insignia Voice and the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock  -- but the new Harman-Kardon Citation Oasis may be the most useful-looking yet.

The Harman-Kardon Citation Oasis ($199) performs pretty much everything you need in a smart alarm clock -- not only does it have an LED clock like the Amazon Dot, and a built-in voice assistant (Google) but it also has wireless charging for your phone.

The Oasis also works as a streamer with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay capabilities, and if you want to get a bit more sleepy bo-bos the speaker has a sleep mode option that automatically turns off Wi-Fi during the night. 

Meanwhile, taking on the Sonos Move and the Bose Portable Home Speaker is the portable Citation 200 speaker ($299) with the Assistant and streaming features of the Oasis, plus IPX4 splash-proof protection and a built-in rechargeable battery with 8 hours of playtime. 

Both speakers support Bluetooth and will be available in Spring 2020 in a choice of either grey or black.

