CES 2020 products you can actually buy this year

CES 2020 is full of weird and wonderful products from brands the world over. And while it's great fun to get overexcited as we browse the halls like little children in a sweet shop, we have to remind ourselves that some products are just concepts and not everything we see will make it to the stores.

Here then are some of the most exciting CES 2020 launches that are due to go on sale this year. You're welcome.

First up it's the Razer Kishi, a gamepad that wraps around your iPhone or Android phone that gives much more ergonomic controls for playing games. It's due on sale within the next few months and is expected to cost around $99 (£100, AU$168).