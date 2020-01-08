CES 2020 products you can actually buy this year

CES 2020 is full of weird and wonderful products from brands the world over. And while it's great fun to get overexcited as we browse the halls like little children in a sweet shop, we have to remind ourselves that some products are just concepts and not everything we see will make it to the stores.
Here then are some of the most exciting CES 2020 launches that are due to go on sale this year. You're welcome.
First up it's the Razer Kishi, a gamepad that wraps around your iPhone or Android phone that gives much more ergonomic controls for playing games. It's due on sale within the next few months and is expected to cost around $99 (£100, AU$168).
The Targus Mobile VIP Plus backpack has a built-in battery to keep your phone charged and ready to go. It's had a few tweaks to its overall design since it was first announced last year and is available for $200 (about £150 or AU$290).
Tired of switching between TV streaming services to find which one offers the show you want? Dabby aims to solve that by consolidating your subscriptions into one AI-powered platform. Just say, "show me Schitt's Creek" and it'll do the rest.
The PowerEgg X transforms from flying drone into handheld, stabilised camera, making it great for filming from the skies or the ground. It's water-resistant too, letting you keep on flying even when it starts to rain.
It's on sale now in the US at BestBuy.com, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Powervision.me starting at $899.
Folding phones have already been wowing us, so it's no surprise to see folding screen technology come to a larger laptop form. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold has a 13-inch display that folds in half, providing a variety of different working configurations when paired with the Bluetooth keyboard.
Lenovo says the X1 Fold will be available midyear, starting at $2,499. International prices aren't yet available, but that's about £1,900 or AU$3,600, converted.
A clean set of gnashers in just 10 seconds? Sign us up. That's what the Y-Brush promised when it was first shown off last year, and now it's back in its final form and it's due to finally go on sale in March for $125.
The Razer Tomahawk might look like an external graphics card unit for an underpowered laptop, but it's actually a stand-alone desktop gaming PC that houses the latest Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics cards. A refreshing change from gaming desktops that look like a teenager's sketch of an angry robot overlord.
The Tomahawk will be available in the first half of the year, but prices are as yet unknown.
The Samsung Sero was inevitable, we suppose; a TV that can be displayed in portrait orientation to better show off those TikTok videos filmed on upright phones. It can, thankfully, be mechanically rotated to a landscape format, and its 43-inch display has a 4K resolution.
Samsung hasn't announced pricing but it's due on sale later this year.
The Nikon D780 is a long-awaited upgrade to the company's midrange full-frame DSLR lineup. It packs a 24.5-megapixel sensor and includes a variety of upgrades over its predecessor, particularly for video shooters who'll benefit from improved autofocus.
It's due to go on sale at the end of this month for $2,300, without a lens.
What do you use to get rid of blemishes on your face? An inkjet printer, of course!
The Opte Precision Skincare System searches for dark blemishes on your skin and 'prints' facial serum with a pigment to cover them up. The company argues that it's a more focused, efficient approach than just applying foundation to one's whole face.
The Opte will go on sale in the summer of 2020, for a retail price of $599. The wand uses prefilled cartridges of makeup, moisturizer and serum, and each will cost around $100.
LG has wowed crowds of CES the last two years with its roll-up TV but it's finally going on sale. The 65-inch flexible OLED screen looks just like any other TV when in use, but can roll up inside its "cabinet" when you don't want it out -- in much the same way a projector screen would roll away.
The downside? It's expected to cost around $60,000 when it goes on sale later this year. Ouch.
If you want your cooking even more automated, then look to the CookingPal Julia. This kitchen device can weigh, chop and cook your food all automatically. You can use Alexa voice commands to move through the steps, or you can keep an eye on its progress with your phone.
It will retail for just under $1,000 and is scheduled to go on sale in late 2020.
The Mateo isn't your everyday bathroom scale. As well as your weight, it can track your BMI and even your posture. But it won't necessarily tell you your weight. Instead, it'll give you encouraging nudges if it feels you're overindulging, which the company claims is a more friendly way of keeping up with your weight goals.
Mateo will hit Kickstarter presale in March for $179, and will ship before the end of the year.
Wear the Urgonight headband during the day and it'll measure your brain activity and provide activities on your phone to help you wind down at night. The company claims that in clinical trials, the device's neurofeedback method helped people fall asleep 40% faster, and cut nighttime sleep interruptions by half.
The Urgonight headband will be available in June, Le Lous said. It will cost $500.
Drinks not quite cold enough? Step this way, friend. The Juno Chiller is a tabletop beverage chiller that uses thermoelectric technology to chill a bottle of wine (white, not red, you monster) in about five minutes.
It costs $299 and is shipping later this year. It's also on sale at $199 for early preorders.