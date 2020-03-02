FX on Hulu launches as Disney stretches its brands

Raymond Liu/FX

Disney's positioning of Hulu as a more mature streaming service took another step forward on Monday, with the Mouse House launching a dedicated section on the platform for FX.

Called FX on Hulu, the new section brings the FX network that Disney acquired in its purchase of Fox assets last year together with Hulu, which Disney also took a controlling stake in as part of the same Fox deal.

Offering more mature programming compared to what might be found on family-friendly Disney Plus, the company has previously said it planned to use Hulu as a streaming service for that type of show. As part of the launch, Hulu will now stream shows such as Nip/Tuck, Justified, Damages, Rescue Me, Thief and Terriers on its platform, to go along with the FX staples it currently streams such as American Horror Story, Archer, Atlanta, Fargo and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

New episodes on FX will still arrive on Hulu a day later, though there will be some programming, such as the new Nick Offerman show Devs, that will debut exclusively on the platform.

There is no extra charge for those streaming FX on Hulu, but as with other Hulu content it will have ads, unless you pay for Hulu's $12-a-month ad-free option.

The ad-supported Hulu option runs $6 a month. Those who want everything Disney can get a bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus for $13 a month.

