Elon Musk tweets criticism of COVID-19 lockdown

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Elon Musk spoke out against the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns in a Tuesday night tweet, highlighting a Wall Street Journal column arguing that the measures are ineffective in saving lives and a story about Texas businesses planning to reopen on Friday.

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

"FREE AMERICA NOW," the Tesla and Space X wrote to his 33.3 million followers, echoing President Donald Trump's "LIBERATE" tweets from earlier this month.

Some of those followers criticized Musk's message, with one highlighting his March 19 prediction that the US would see "probably close to zero new cases" by the end of April (the US hit 1 million cases on Tuesday). Others supported his messaging -- one suggested he was fighting "government tyranny."

This story will be updated shortly.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.