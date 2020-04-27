Tesla wants workers back at Fremont factory this week after shutdown, report says

Enlarge Image Tesla

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Tesla reportedly asked dozens of workers employed at its assembly plant in Fremont, California, to return to work starting April 29, CNBC reported Sunday.

The unconfirmed date is four days earlier than the current date to revise or extend stay-at-home orders, May 3, in Alameda County where Fremont is located. Local residents will receive an update on guidance for the area in the days to come, as the US continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, and local governments balance reopening businesses with public safety.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.

Other automakers target early May to restart production at US factories, though the United Auto Workers union believes returning so soon is not a reasonable goal.

CNBC reported the return-to-work date after receiving "internal messages" from furloughed Fremont factory workers. The employees, unidentified to protect their identities, said they're happy to return to work but expressed concerns as the coronavirus remains present in the area. Alameda County reported a total of 1,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Before it shuttered the factory, Tesla began to take some health and safety steps for workers, however. UAW's concerns have included the necessary proximity of workers on production lines in contravention of safe social distancing.

Local officials ordered the plant to close on March 19, though the electric carmaker continued building cars until March 23, when both the company and officials ironed out any confusion surrounding the local stay-at-home order and what was considered an essential business. For Tesla, the shutdown came at a poor time; the Model Y electric crossover was just beginning deliveries across the US.