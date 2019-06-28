Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Hot on the heels of its Aladdin and The Lion King live-action remakes, Disney is reportedly giving the same treatment to The Little Mermaid. The 1989 under the sea adventure will star comedian and actress Melissa McCarthy as villain Ursula, according to Variety.

The movie is being directed by Rob Marshall of Mary Poppins Returns, IMDb says.

While Disney has yet to announce The Little Mermaid live-action remake, Disney-owned Pixar Animation Studios last week announced that its next feature film will be called Soul. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2020. The announcement came just a couple of weeks after Pixar released the first trailer for its upcoming film Onward.

Walt Disney Studios' updated film release schedule for the next few years sees Onward launching on March 6. Also scheduled for 2020 are The King's Man -- the third Kingsman movie -- on Valentine's Day, the live-action Mulan movie on March 27, an untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film on May 1, Artemis Fowl on May 29, Jungle Cruise on July 24, another untitled Marvel film on Nov. 6, an untitled Disney animation on Nov. 25 and Cruella on Dec. 23.

Then, 2021 should see the studio launch three more Marvel movies in February, May and November; four Disney live-action movies in March, May, July and October; one Disney animation in November; one Pixar animation in June; the next Indiana Jones installment in July; and Avatar 2 on Dec. 17.

In 2022, we should get three more Marvel movies, four Disney live-actions, one Disney animation, two Pixar animations and a Star Wars movie. 2023 so far features one Disney live-action and Avatar 3. The years 2024 and 2026 each have an untitled Star Wars movie; and Avatar 4 and 5 should hit screens in 2025 and 2027.

This year, Disney and Pixar have also got Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the release slate. Toy Story 4 also came out in theaters earlier this month, showing how far Pixar's animation has come in the last two decades.