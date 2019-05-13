Disney's Maleficent sequel, Mistress of Evil, gets first dark trailer

Walt Disney Studios

This is no fairy tale.

Disney just dropped a teaser trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to Maleficent. Remember her? One of the most notorious villains in the Disney bad guy pantheon? Well, you will. Besides being an incredibly difficult Kingdom Hearts villain, the horned one first appeared in Disney's Maleficent, back in 2014, in a much darker take on Sleeping Beauty.

Now she's back, with a broodier, black-and-green teaser and her signature epic horns. They're probably the best horns in Disney's entire catalog of films. The wings are neat, too. Oh -- and that laugh. The Maleficent laugh. That's in there too.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Angelina Jolie as the titular villainess. Elle Fanning returns, while Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein and Chiwetel Ejiofor join the cast.

You can see the teaser below:

The film picks up several years after the original and, according to Disney, "continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen". It releases on Oct. 18 in the U.S.