Frozen 2 trailer captures Elsa, Anna on dangerous search for answers

Disney

In Frozen 2, Anna and Elsa will venture beyond their home of Arendelle and search for answers to the question: Why was Elsa born with magical powers?

A new trailer for the film debuted Tuesday, and it shows Elsa (Idina Menzel) setting out on a dangerous journey with Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven.

Now playing: Watch this: Disney's new Frozen 2 trailer goes on a quest

"We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world," says Grand Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds). "Now we must hope they are enough."

It features some sort of spirit horsey and a Shadow of the Colossus-style creature, and Elsa uses her freezing abilities to give the gang passage through magical fog so they can reach what looks like a portal or doorway.

Disney

Frozen 2 brings back the filmmakers and songwriters from the 2013 original film, including directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The first film is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Disney also released a new poster for the film on Monday.

A teaser trailer for Frozen 2 released in February shows Elsa trying to run across waves using her ice powers before being taken under by the water. Within 24 hours, it became the most-watched animated trailer of all time.

Frozen 2 hits theaters in the US on Nov. 22. The film will be available for streaming on Disney Plus next summer.

Originally published June 11, 4:56 a.m. PT.