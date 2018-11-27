Artemis Fowl movie drops first fairy-fighting trailer

We all know about Disney heroes, but what about Disney anti-heroes? The first teaser trailer for the house of mouse's next kids' adventure introduces us to criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl.

Alright, so it's not much of an introduction, but the teaser -- which features Radiohead's Decks Dark -- gives a hint of what the fantasy film will be like. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the popular book series by Eoin Colfer, the story follows a 12-year-old who's the latest in a line of felonious geniuses. Searching for his father with the help of his silver-haired butler he uncovers a fairy underworld, all while dressed like a junior man in black.

Artemis Fowl flaps into in US theaters on August 9, 2019.

