We might be living in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, but Disney has plenty of Marvel movies in the pipeline.

In its adjusted release schedule for the next few years, Disney revealed Tuesday that we'll have eight new Marvel movies by the end of 2022. We'll be seeing two in 2020 (on May 1 and Nov. 6); three in 2021 (on Feb. 12, May 7 and Nov. 5); and three in 2022 (Feb. 18, May 6 and July 29).

It's highly likely these movies will include a Black Panther sequel, a solo Black Widow movie, the second Dr. Strange outing, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, Shang-Chi and Eternals.

Stepping into more speculative territory, this period might also see classic Marvel Comic teams the X-Men and Fantastic Four joining the MCU in the wake of Disney acquiring Fox -- especially since Gambit and three other Fox Marvel projects were removed from the schedule.

The X-Men movie New Mutants is delayed again, this time until March 2020. New Mutants tells the story of five young mutants, also part of the X-Men comics story arc, at the beginning of discovering their powerful abilities while held in a secret facility against their will. They fight to escape to save themselves, and maybe a few humans along the way.

Here's more on all the confirmed and rumored upcoming Marvel Studios movies and TV shows.

Disney also confirmed when we'll see new Star Wars films, with each movie being released every other year starting December 2022.

First published at 10:07 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:59 a.m. PT: Adds more details on release dates.