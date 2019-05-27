Summer movie preview: Aladdin, Spider-Man, Tarantino and more

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • spider-man-far-from-home-promo-image-1
  • lamp
  • rocketman
  • brightburn
  • godzilla-king-of-the-monsters-1
  • sophie-turner-as-jean-grey-in-x-men-dark-phoenix
  • 46027829192-8920a47731-o
  • thor-ragnarok
  • toy-story-4-forky-teaser-photo
  • Tom Holland
  • kumail-nanjiani-2
  • crawl-scodelario
  • the-lion-king-2019
  • once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-swat-ouatih-firstlook-rgb
  • Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Furious 7" - Red Carpet
  • 0609-scary-stories-one-sheet-localise-aw-02
  • angry-birds-movie.jpg
  • playmobil-movie
  • it-3
  • downtonabbey.png
  • cnet-boseman-chadwick-347-2-1-rgb-crouch

2019 blockbusters

Summer time is here again, and that means summer blockbusters. Superheroes lead the way with Marvel characters X-Men and Spider-Man, while new Men in Black and Fast and Furious movies put a different spin on favourite franchises.

Kids will enjoy Toy Story, Angry Birds and Playmobil movies, while Disney reveals live action versions of The Lion King and Aladdin. Quentin Tarantino returns with a star-studded trip to 1960s Hollywood, while Guillermo Del Toro, Sam Raimi and James Gunn produce horror chillers.

Click through the pictures to see the films that hit theaters this summer.

Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
1
of 21

Aladdin

Release date: May 24 Disney's animated classic Aladdin gets the live-action photo-real reboot treatment.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Disney
2
of 21

Rocketman

Release date: May 22 Taron Egerton headlines the real-life story of music legend Elton John in Rocketman, a musical fantasy from one of the directors behind Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Paramount Pictures
3
of 21

Brightburn

Release date: May 24 A superpowered alien raised by humans -- but this Superman is evil. James Gunn produces Brightburn, a horror twist on the superhero genre.

Published:Caption:Photo:Boris Martin
4
of 21

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Release date: May 31 The mighty Godzilla takes on various creature contenders to prove he's King of the Monsters.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET screenshot
5
of 21

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Release date: 7 June Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is Jean Grey as the X-Men face a new version of the Dark Phoenix Saga comic storyline.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel
6
of 21

I Am Mother

Release date: 7 June A teenage girl is raised by a robot designed to repopulate Earth after humanity is wiped out. Intriguing sci-fi I Am Mother stars Rose Byrne and Hilary Swank and streams on Netflix from June.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Routledge
7
of 21

Men in Black: International

Release date: 14 June Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson -- stars of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame -- reunite as the new Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones for Men in Black: International.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
8
of 21

Toy Story 4

Release date: 21 June Pixar's Toy Story 4 reunites Woody, Buzz and their fellow playthings, with new friend Forky along for the ride.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pixar
9
of 21

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Release date: 2 July Tom Holland takes a trip as Marvel's friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, going Far From Home with Samuel L. Jackson and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chuck Zlotnick
10
of 21

Stuber

Release date: 12 July Kumail Nanjiani is an Uber driver who picks up tough cop Dave Bautista in action-comedy Stuber.

Published:Caption:Photo:Comedy Dynamics
11
of 21

Crawl

Release date: 12 July In horror thriller Crawl, a massive hurricane hits Florida trapping a father and daughter with some deadly creatures as the water rises.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paramount
12
of 21

The Lion King

Release date: 19 July Disney gives animated classic The Lion King a live-action makeover featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and James Earl Jones.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Disney
13
of 21

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Release date: 26 July Quentin Tarantino heads to 1960s LA, the era of the Charles Manson Family murders. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and assorted contemporary actors playing the movie stars of yesteryear.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Cooper
14
of 21

Hobbs & Shaw

Release date: 2 August Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw stars Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson as the best of frenemies. Idris Elba is the superpowered villain.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
15
of 21

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Release date: 9 August Guillermo del Toro produces this chilling horror film about a terrifying book of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark haunting a small town. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Entertainment One
16
of 21

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Release date: 16 August Angry Birds is still a thing, apparently.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Columbia Pictures
17
of 21

Playmobil: The Movie

Release date: 16 August Kids' toy Playmobil gets a movie. Well, it worked for Lego.

Published:Caption:Photo:Playmobil
18
of 21

It: Chapter Two

Release date: 6 September 2017's smash hit Steven King adaptation returns for a sequel, It: Chapter 2. Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as the evil clown Pennywise, while James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain are the grown-up versions of the first movie's kids.

Published:Caption:Photo:New Line Cinema
19
of 21

Downton Abbey

Release date: 13 September You're cordially invited to Downton Abbey for a movie version of the aristocratic TV hit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Briggs/Carnival Film & Television Ltd
20
of 21

17 Bridges

Release date: 27 September Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman burns bridges in action thriller 17 Bridges.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mark Mann
21
of 21
Now Reading

Summer movie preview: Aladdin, Spider-Man, Tarantino and more

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

If you lose your iPhone, immediately do these 3 things

If you lose your iPhone, immediately do these 3 things

by
Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

by
The internet is changing Africa, and the results are complicated

The internet is changing Africa, and the results are complicated

by
Melinda Gates says US is 'a long way from equality' for women

Melinda Gates says US is 'a long way from equality' for women

by
Lights, camera, advertising: Insider tips for making and marketing a movie

Lights, camera, advertising: Insider tips for making and marketing a movie

by