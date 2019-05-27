Summer movie preview: Aladdin, Spider-Man, Tarantino and more

Summer time is here again, and that means summer blockbusters. Superheroes lead the way with Marvel characters X-Men and Spider-Man, while new Men in Black and Fast and Furious movies put a different spin on favourite franchises.
Kids will enjoy Toy Story, Angry Birds and Playmobil movies, while Disney reveals live action versions of The Lion King and Aladdin. Quentin Tarantino returns with a star-studded trip to 1960s Hollywood, while Guillermo Del Toro, Sam Raimi and James Gunn produce horror chillers.
Release date: 7 June A teenage girl is raised by a robot designed to repopulate Earth after humanity is wiped out. Intriguing sci-fi I Am Mother stars Rose Byrne and Hilary Swank and streams on Netflix from June.
Release date: 19 July Disney gives animated classic The Lion King a live-action makeover featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and James Earl Jones.
Release date: 26 July Quentin Tarantino heads to 1960s LA, the era of the Charles Manson Family murders. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and assorted contemporary actors playing the movie stars of yesteryear.
Release date: 6 September 2017's smash hit Steven King adaptation returns for a sequel, It: Chapter 2. Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as the evil clown Pennywise, while James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain are the grown-up versions of the first movie's kids.