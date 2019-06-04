Actor Harrison Ford has revealed that Indiana Jones 5 will begin shooting in 2020, correcting earlier rumors that filming was to begin this month.
Ford said the movie "should be starting to shoot sometime next year," in an interview with Variety this week.
Disney has officially set a release date of July 9, 2021 for the film. Originally, the movie was slated to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.
Screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan is taking over the script from David Koepp. Steven Spielberg is slated to direct.
Good Omens serves divine comedy from devilish David Tennant: Amazon unites Tennant and Michael Sheen as it adapts Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's book.
The Sultan's long, hard journey from Iran to Hollywood: But Navid Negahban says Amazon, YouTube and Netflix are changing Hollywood for the better.
Discuss: Indiana Jones 5 starts filming in 2020, Harrison Ford confirms
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.