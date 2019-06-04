Indiana Jones 5 starts filming in 2020, Harrison Ford confirms

Lucasfilm

Actor Harrison Ford has revealed that Indiana Jones 5 will begin shooting in 2020, correcting earlier rumors that filming was to begin this month.

Ford said the movie "should be starting to shoot sometime next year," in an interview with Variety this week.

Disney has officially set a release date of July 9, 2021 for the film. Originally, the movie was slated to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.

Screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan is taking over the script from David Koepp. Steven Spielberg is slated to direct.