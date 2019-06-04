CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Indiana Jones 5 starts filming in 2020, Harrison Ford confirms

Grab your whip and fedora. The new Indiana Jones movie is slated to hit theaters in 2021.

indybig1

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in the upcoming movie slated for 2021 release. 

 Lucasfilm

Actor Harrison Ford has revealed that Indiana Jones 5 will begin shooting in 2020,  correcting earlier rumors that filming was to begin this month.

Ford said the movie "should be starting to shoot sometime next year," in an interview with Variety this week.

More Indiana Jones

Disney has officially set a release date of July 9, 2021 for the film. Originally, the movie was slated to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.

Screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan is taking over the script from David Koepp. Steven Spielberg is slated to direct.

Good Omens serves divine comedy from devilish David Tennant: Amazon unites Tennant and Michael Sheen as it adapts Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's book.

The Sultan's long, hard journey from Iran to Hollywood: But Navid Negahban says Amazon, YouTube and Netflix are changing Hollywood for the better.

Next Article: Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 and everything Apple just announced