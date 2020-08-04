Disney to release Mulan online via Disney Plus on Sept. 4, for $30 in US

Disney

Disney will release its live-action film Mulan online through its Disney Plus service on Sept. 4, but it won't be included as part of your standard subscription. It'll cost $30 in the US in addition to Disney Plus' regular subscription price, with the Mulan costs coming close to $30 also in international markets where it'll be available too, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and a number of countries in Western Europe.

Don't get your hopes up too high yet that other mega-budget films -- like Marvel's Black Widow, currently set for theatrical release Nov. 6 -- will follow the same quick path onto your living-room TV. The company is characterizing this as a onetime thing, though it could be an experiment that guides its future release decisions.

"We're looking at Milan as a one-off," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday during a call that discussed the company's fiscal third-quarter results. "That said, we find it very interesting to be able to ... learn from it and see what happens, not only in terms of the uptake of the number of subscribers that we get on the platform but the actual number of transactions on the Disney Plus platform that we get."

Mulan, which was supposed to premiere in theaters in March but had been delayed multiple times, will be available through the company's Disney Plus streaming service, seemingly skipping other popular stores for online rentals and purchases like iTunes, Amazon and others. Disney said Mulan would be available on a "premiere access basis," which usually means a high-priced rental.

The company will also release Mulan theatrically on Sept. 4 in markets where Disney Plus isn't operating yet and wherever cinemas are open and operating.

"We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters, while also further enhancing the value and attractiveness of the Disney Plus subscription with great content," Chapek said.

The decision marks an unprecedented approach to releasing a big-budget movie that had been destined to be a blockbuster back when theaters worldwide were open. The coronavirus has shuttered cinemas around the world and forced studios across the board to delay big-budget films for months and years, with no certainty in sight for when theaters can reopen at large or when audiences will feel comfortable sitting in windowless, enclosed rooms for hours.

It's also a stunning change to the rigid windows that usually keep new movies only in theaters for 75 days or more, as well as a surprising change to how Disney Plus has been pitched to audiences since it launched in November. Disney Plus is Disney's online hub for streaming almost everything the company produces, but it was developed primarily as an all-you-can-eat buffet like Netflix, where your subscription unlocks everything on the platform to watch. Mulan will bring a storelike element to Disney Plus that its 60 million subscribers haven't yet encountered.

Disney's changes underscore how disruptive the pandemic has been to Hollywood studios' meticulously planned release cycles. With theaters closed and coronavirus preventive measures keeping people stuck at home, studios have mostly decided to keep pushing back the theatrical release dates for mega-budget pictures. But with their tentpole movies in a holding pattern, studios could be setting themselves up to all release a glut of movies on top of each other, crimping ticket sales.

Already, smaller-budget films began to go straight to online rentals or streaming services, such as Disney's decision to release its Hamilton film and its young-adult sci-fi movie Artemis Fowl on Disney Plus rather than in theaters. And Universal has released new movies like DreamWorks Animation's Trolls World Tour and others as special online rentals.

Universal's Trolls World Tour online release enraged cinemas, with US chain AMC even vowing it would ban Universal movies from its screens, including its blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise. But last month, Universal struck a deal with AMC to patch things up, promising to give theaters three weekends of exclusivity for new movies going forward in exchange for lifting the ban on its movies.

In the US, the Disney Plus service costs $7 a month, or $70 a year. In Canada, Disney Plus is priced at C$9 a month, or C$90 per year.

In countries that are part of the euro zone, it is 7 euros, or 70 euros a year. In the UK, it is £6 a month, or £60 a year. In Australia, it's priced at AU$9 a month, or AU$90 per year, while New Zealand subscribers pay NZ$10 per month, or NZ$100 per year. In India, Disney Plus Hotstar is priced at 299 Indian rupees a month, or 999 rupees a year. In Japan, Disney Plus is 700 yen a month through an exclusive partnership with Japanese telecom company NTT Docomo.