Cyber Monday: Best PS4 game deals (that will also play on PS5)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Ghosts of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and other PS4 hits are on sale today.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is here and offering even better prices on PS4 games. Some of the best games for the system are at the lowest prices ever, which is great for those with brand new PlayStation 5s who need a few more games to play thanks to backward compatibility. Remember, if you're buying these PS4 games for a PS5, it needs to be the unit with a disc drive and not the $399 all-digital version. Retailers may run out of stock so keep checking back here for updates. 

If you're still determined to get one, visit our check PS5 restock page for the latest restocks. 

Cyber Monday 2020 sales and deals

Final Fantasy VII Remake: $25

You save: $25
Square Enix/Screenshot by GameSpot

Relive the PlayStation classic all over again. 

$25 at Target

Ghosts of Tsushima: $34

You save: $26
Sucker Punch

The epic samurai game has players traveling across the island of Tsushima to stop the Mongolian invasion. 

$34 at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II: $25

You save: $35
Naughty Dog

The sequel to the 2013 PS3 hit has players playing the role of Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world. 

$25 at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2: $20

You save: $40
Rockstar Games

Head back to the Old West in 2018's Game of the Year. 

$20 at Best Buy

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2: $25

You save: $15
Activision

Get back on the board and relive your youth in this remake of the first two Tony Hawk games. 

$25 at Target

God of War: $8

You save: $12
Santa Monica Studio (PS4 Pro screenshot)

Kratos' return in another adventure as the Ghost of Sparta. 

$8 at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition: $17

You save: $23
Sony

If you haven't played it yet, now is the time to get the best Spider-Man game ever. 

$17 at Amazon

Death Stranding: $20

You save: $20
Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima's latest game has players reconnecting the destroyed US.

$20 at Target

Star Wars Jedi Fall Order: $25

You save: $35
EA

Take on the role of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, who's one of the last Jedi in the galaxy and is being hunted by the Empire. 

$25 at Target

Resident Evil 3 Remake: $16

You save: $44
Capcom

The survival horror classic gets the remake treatment. 

$16 at Amazon

The Outer Worlds: $20

You save: $20
Obsidian Entertainment

Explore a space colony and try to save it from being destroyed. 

$20 at Best Buy
