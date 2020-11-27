Cyber Monday: Best PS4 game deals (that will also play on PS5)

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is here and offering even better prices on PS4 games. Some of the best games for the system are at the lowest prices ever, which is great for those with brand new PlayStation 5s who need a few more games to play thanks to backward compatibility. Remember, if you're buying these PS4 games for a PS5, it needs to be the unit with a disc drive and not the $399 all-digital version. Retailers may run out of stock so keep checking back here for updates.
If you're still determined to get one, visit our check PS5 restock page for the latest restocks.
Relive the PlayStation classic all over again.
The epic samurai game has players traveling across the island of Tsushima to stop the Mongolian invasion.
The sequel to the 2013 PS3 hit has players playing the role of Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world.
Head back to the Old West in 2018's Game of the Year.
Get back on the board and relive your youth in this remake of the first two Tony Hawk games.
Kratos' return in another adventure as the Ghost of Sparta.
If you haven't played it yet, now is the time to get the best Spider-Man game ever.
Hideo Kojima's latest game has players reconnecting the destroyed US.
Take on the role of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, who's one of the last Jedi in the galaxy and is being hunted by the Empire.
The survival horror classic gets the remake treatment.
Explore a space colony and try to save it from being destroyed.
