Cyber Monday 2018 streamer deals: It's all over but the Fire TV bundles

Welp, it's a wrap.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 are solidly in the rear-view mirror, and all those great sales on Chromecast, Roku, Nvidia Shield TV and most Fire TV streamers are over too. They've assumed their standard pricing, starting at $30 for the Roku Express and $35 for Chromecast and others.
Deal hunters who don't mind the Fire TV interface can still find some bargains at Amazon, however. All of them involve bundling other Amazon devices, however, namely another Fire TV Stick, an Echo speaker or a Recast DVR.
Just keep in mind:
- The deals below are current as of Tuesday Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.
Fire TV streamer bundle deals still available
Fire TV Stick 2-pack: $50 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
The single Fire TV is back up to $40, but for another $10 you can get two.
It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. If you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway and want to give one as a gift, this is a great deal. It amounts to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday price of $25 each.
Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
This is the older version of the Echo Dot, but it's still a crazy-low price. And yes, they work very well together.
Fire TV Stick 4K bundle + Echo Dot: $59 (save $40)Amazon
Amazon's 4K Stick is back up to $50 by itself, but if you drop another $10 you can get an all-new Echo Dot too.
Update: Low stock levels mean delivery is delayed until Dec 9.
Fire TV Recast DVR bundle + Fire TV Stick 4K + HD antenna: $235 (save $65)
This bundle includes the 4K Stick and Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna.
This deal is available now at Amazon.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 streamer deals no longer available
For the sake of posterity, here's the deals you missed.
Google Chromecast (2018), $25 (save $10)Sarah Tew/CNET
Google's phone-centric streamer is perfect for the YouTube lover or Google Home speaker user, but the lack of a remote limits its appeal for everybody else.
Roku Streaming Stick, $30 (save $20)Sarah Tew/CNET
Here's a big discount on our favorite non-4K streamer, complete with a voice remote that can control TV volume and power. It's worth the extra few bucks over the others so far.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (save $15)Sarah Tew/CNET
If you have a 4K TV you'll want a streamer that does 4K too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's all-new stick, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar.
Bonus Deal: For a limited-time, get two for $59.99 at Amazon.
Chromecast + Google Home Mini + $15 Vudu credit: $45 (save $29)CNET / Sarah Tew
If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings. Walmart also throws in a $15 credit for Vudu, its movie and TV streaming service.
This deal is available online now at Walmart.
Google Chromecast Ultra, $50 (save $20)
Although it's not as good as the 4K streamers from Amazon or Roku, the 4K-capable Chromecast plays better than either one with (you guessed it) YouTube, Google Home and your phone.
Roku Ultra, $60 (save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
It was on-sale for $10 less during Black Friday, but this Cyber Monday price at Best Buy is still great.
The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value.
Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (half price!)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands -- and at this price it's barely more than a standard 4K streamer alone.
Nvidia Shield TV: $140 (save $40)David Katzmaier / CNET
The powerful streaming/gaming geek machine is on-sale now for the lowest price yet. This version doesn't include a game controller (that's $60 extra) but does come with the Google Assistant-equipped voice remote.
