Cyber Monday 2018 streamer deals: It's all over but the Fire TV bundles

Sarah Tew/CNET

Welp, it's a wrap.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 are solidly in the rear-view mirror, and all those great sales on Chromecast, Roku, Nvidia Shield TV and most Fire TV streamers are over too. They've assumed their standard pricing, starting at $30 for the Roku Express and $35 for Chromecast and others.

Deal hunters who don't mind the Fire TV interface can still find some bargains at Amazon, however. All of them involve bundling other Amazon devices, however, namely another Fire TV Stick, an Echo speaker or a Recast DVR.

Just keep in mind:

The deals below are current as of Tuesday Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Fire TV streamer bundle deals still available

Fire TV Stick 2-pack: $50 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET The single Fire TV is back up to $40, but for another $10 you can get two. It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. If you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway and want to give one as a gift, this is a great deal. It amounts to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday price of $25 each. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle + Echo Dot: $59 (save $40) Amazon Amazon's 4K Stick is back up to $50 by itself, but if you drop another $10 you can get an all-new Echo Dot too. Update: Low stock levels mean delivery is delayed until Dec 9. See at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot review

Fire TV Recast DVR bundle + Fire TV Stick 4K + HD antenna: $235 (save $65) This bundle includes the 4K Stick and Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna. This deal is available now at Amazon. See at Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR review

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: Dolby Vision for cheap(er)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 streamer deals no longer available

For the sake of posterity, here's the deals you missed.

Google Chromecast (2018), $25 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET Google's phone-centric streamer is perfect for the YouTube lover or Google Home speaker user, but the lack of a remote limits its appeal for everybody else. See at Walmart Google Chromecast review

Roku Streaming Stick, $30 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET Here's a big discount on our favorite non-4K streamer, complete with a voice remote that can control TV volume and power. It's worth the extra few bucks over the others so far. See at Best Buy Roku Streaming Stick review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a 4K TV you'll want a streamer that does 4K too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's all-new stick, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar. Bonus Deal: For a limited-time, get two for $59.99 at Amazon. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Chromecast + Google Home Mini + $15 Vudu credit: $45 (save $29) CNET / Sarah Tew If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings. Walmart also throws in a $15 credit for Vudu, its movie and TV streaming service. This deal is available online now at Walmart. See at Walmart Read the Google Home Mini review

Google Chromecast Ultra, $50 (save $20) Although it's not as good as the 4K streamers from Amazon or Roku, the 4K-capable Chromecast plays better than either one with (you guessed it) YouTube, Google Home and your phone. See at Walmart Google Chromecast Ultra preview

Roku Ultra, $60 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET It was on-sale for $10 less during Black Friday, but this Cyber Monday price at Best Buy is still great. The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value. See at Best Buy Roku Ultra preview

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (half price!) Sarah Tew/CNET The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands -- and at this price it's barely more than a standard 4K streamer alone. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube review