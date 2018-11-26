Cyber Monday 2018 kitchen and appliance deals: KitchenAid Stand Mixer discount, $100 off Dyson products and more

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you're looking for a practical Cyber Monday discount, good news: Many kitchen gadgets and appliances are on sale right now. Some are left over from Black Friday, but there are still good prices to be had from lots of retailers.

Updated Monday, Nov. 26: Deals and availability confirmed.

We'll be collecting our favorite deals on large appliances and kitchen gadgets right here. We'll update the list as new deals are announced and old ones expire, including offers from outlets like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Costco, JCPenney, Kohls, Lowes, Home Depot, eBay, Newegg, Fry's, Sam's Club and Jet. Just keep in mind CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Here we go!

Dyson V8 Animal, $300 Luke Westaway/CNET Dyson's stick vacuums have the power of full uprights with much more maneuverability. Usually, our main qualm with Dyson vacs is the price, but for Black Friday, Costco has the latest Dyson stick vacuum for $100 off. Keep in mind with this and any other Costco deal, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members. Annual plans are available for $60 to $120. See at Costco CNET Take

KitchenAid Stand Mixer, $220 (Save $280) KitchenAid Given that you can pay upward of $500 for the classic, colorful KitchenAid Stand Mixer, this Best Buy deal looks pretty good. Snag this elegant kitchen staple for $220. The deal is on right now. OK with a smaller model? eBay has one marked down to $180. See at Best Buy CNET Take

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, $450 Best Buy is offering discounts on Dyson products as well. Among the bargains, you can get Dyson's bladeless air purifier for $150 off. See at Best Buy CNET Take

Anova Precision Cooker Wi-Fi, $100 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Snag one of our favorite immersion sous vide cookers, the Anova Precision Cooker, for half off at Best Buy now. Look for the same Cyber Monday deal on Amazon, too. See at Best Buy CNET Review

40 percent off of large appliances at Home Depot Chris Monroe/CNET Home Depot is offering big discounts on many large appliances, with steeper discounts if you bundle more. You'll get $60 off if you buy two appliances, $150 for a bundle of three and $250 if you bundle four appliances together. The sale is in effect from now through Nov. 29. See at Home Depot

40 percent off of large appliances at Lowe's Tyler Lizenby/CNET Not to be left behind, Lowe's is offering a wide variety of large appliance sales as well. These sales are on now and have a similar bonus structure to Home Depot in that you'll save more by packaging multiple large appliances. See at Lowe's

40 percent off of large appliances at Best Buy Chris Monroe/CNET Joining the mix, Best Buy has a similar deal across its appliance line. See at Best Buy

Samsung Family Hub, $3,300 (Save $800) Chris Monroe/CNET Best Buy has a few appliance deals of particular interest, beyond the broad price cut. The Samsung Family Hub is one of the most interesting smart appliances out there, with a full touchscreen display on one of the door panels. The price has gradually dropped on this premium fridge since it launched in 2016 for $6,000. This counter-depth version for $3,300 is still a good deal as it's $800 off of the current list price. You can get this deal now. Best Buy also has a simpler Samsung French Door fridge for $1,000 (saving $700). See at Best Buy CNET Review

LG InstaView Fridge, $2,900 (save $880) Chris Monroe/CNET LG's smart fridge illuminates the interior with a knock. The InstaView is LG's answer to Samsung's Family Hub, and the see-through panel is a cool feature. Better yet, you can currently get the fridge at a steep discount from Best Buy. The $2,900 price is $880 off of the normal cost. See at Best Buy CNET Review

Ninja Coffee Bar, $120 (save $80) Tyler Lizenby/CNET You can also get the Ninja Coffee Bar at a steep discount from Target on Black Friday. It's normally $200 and you can get it for $120. See at Target CNET Review

Magic Bullet, $20 (save $70) If you just want a blender for the sake of smoothies, you can snag the Magic Bullet from Walmart now for a steep discount off of its normal $90 price. At the time of writing, this Black Friday deal was still available on Cyber Monday, but Walmart's stock is almost out. See at Walmart

Vitamix blenders, $100 off Tyler Lizenby/CNET Vitamix is offering up to $100 off of all new blenders on the company site as a special holiday promotion. Most are $50 to $70 off, and you can browse the selection here. See at Vitamix

Tasty Cookware bundle with Google Home Mini, $100 You can get 30 pieces of ceramic cookware and a $50 smart speaker packaged together from Walmart on Black Friday. The bundle normally has a nice price of $230, so getting it for $100 is a steal if you need a bunch of new pots and pans while wanting a smarter kitchen in the process. See at Walmart CNET Review

Hoover WindTunnel 2, $50 (save $45) Skip the trendy brands like Dyson and Shark for a classic like Hoover and you can get a sturdy vacuum for almost nothing on Black Friday. Walmart will have the Hoover WindTunnel 2 for nearly half off at $50. See at Walmart CNET Review

Whirlpool washer and dryer, $620 off Update: As of Monday, Nov. 26, this deal appears to be sold out. Costco's also offering a steep discount on a Whirlpool washer and dryer pair. Other Costco appliance doorbusters have already sold out online, but halfway through Black Friday, this one is still live. You'll need to sign into the website with a membership to see the washer's price. See at Costco