Cyber Monday 2018: the best Instant Pot deals right now

The Instant Pot is the best small appliance purchase my family has made, and here on Cyber Monday Amazon has deals on a number of different models if you've been thinking about trying out a multifunction pressure cooker yourself.

I like the Instant Pot because it shaves the cooking time off of recipes and opens the way for a more expansive weekly dinner menu. If that's not enough of a draw, specific cooking modes for preparing rice, cake, yogurt or even sterilizing, depending on the model, might be.

Last updated at 1:18 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 26 to show current deals in stock.

Deals available now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 $80 (save $60) Instant Pot via Amazon All three sizes in the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 line are on sale from Amazon today. This line offers functions for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice and porridge making, yogurt making, sauteing/searing, steaming and warming. The best deal is the largest, 8-quart version, which is down to $80 from $140, a 43 percent discount. That's the largest price cut across Instant Pot's entire lineup. If that size is too much for you (remember: the larger the pot, the longer it takes to get to pressure), the 6-quart model (the one I own personally) is going for $70, a 30-percent cut from $100. The 3-quart version is also available for $60, from $80. $79.00 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 $80 (save $50) Amazon The 6-quart model is the only member of the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 family with a price cut Monday. It's down to $80 from $130, a hefty 38 percent discount. This one is different from the standard Duo line thanks to distinct functions for making cake and sterilizing. At a $10 premium over the discounted regular 6-quart Duo model, this one offers the best bang for the buck in terms of price for cooking versatility. $79.00 at Amazon

Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 $50 (save $30) Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is the most affordable overall deal Monday, and the model we reviewed at the end of last year. The 6-quart model is the only one on sale today, and it comes in at an approachable $50, down 37 percent from $80. It offers six cooking functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cookers, saute, steamer and warmer. If you want a pressure cooker, but don't see yourself making yogurt, cake or sterilizing, this is the model you should go with. $49.00 at Amazon https://www.cnet.com/reviews/instant-pot-lux-6-in-1-v3-review/

Instant Pot Smart WiFi $90 (save $50) If you're looking to crash two hype trains into one another, may I suggest the Instant Pot Smart WiFi? You get all the intimidation factor of a multifunction pressure cooking, with the head scratching "why do I need this" feeling that comes with a Wi-Fi connected kitchen appliance. In seriousness, one of the Instant Pot's weaknesses is its interface. The variety of buttons aren't that intuitive. The app aims to improve that, and it gives you the ability to monitor cooking temperature and time remotely. It might give peace of mind to someone who's uncomfortable with the idea of leaving a pressure cooker unattended. This is also the second best deal for the Instant Pot Monday. It's down 40 percent to $90 from $150. $89.00 at Amazon

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 $80 (save $30) Amazon The Ultra is Instant Pot's highest-end line. It has all the cooking functions of the Duo Plus, plus additional settings to tweak the cook time and temperature, and to adjust for your altitude, which can impact air pressure. The 6-quart model isn't on sale by itself today, but Amazon has the 3-quart version for $80, down from $120, and the 8-quart unit is down to $120 from $180. You might also consider the bundled package with the 3-quart and the 6-quart models together for $165, down from $205. That might be a good fit if you want a unit for yourself and college apartment-bound offspring. $119.00 at Amazon

