It's Tuesday, so the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 sales are mostly gone.

That goes for most retailers, including Target, but a few nice deals are still available today at Target.com. Most of them involve discounts on the Google Home Mini smart speaker with Google Assistant. There's also a stray Bose bluetooth speaker deal still around.

Other retailers are still offering select discounts too.

Target deals still available online now

Two Google Home Mini speakers: $58 (save $40) Chris Monroe/CNET Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is no longer on sale for its $25 Black Friday price, but if you want to go all-in on Google Assistant by buying two, the savings is still pretty sweet. To get this price you must add two Google Home Mini speakers to your cart at checkout. See at Target Read the CNET Google Home Mini review

Google Home Mini + WeMo Mini smart plug: $58 (save $30) Tyler Lizenby/CNET One of the smallest smart plugs available, the WeMo Mini is just the right size -- and we really liked it. Paired with a Home Mini it lets you realize the dream of voice-automated control of Christmas lights, or just about any other plug-in thingy. To get this discount you have to add a Google Home Mini and a WeMo mini smart plug to your cart. See at Target Read CNET's WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug review

Google Home Mini + Chromecast: $69 (save $20) CNET / Sarah Tew If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is one cheaper way to do go. It includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings. To get this discount you have to add a Google Home Mini and a Google Chromecast to your cart. Note that Target's $20 discount is still $5 more expensive than the same bundle at Walmart, where it's called the "Google Smart TV Kit" and currently costs $64 (and includes a $15 credit for Vudu). But maybe that Walmart price has reverted back to $74 by the time you read this -- or maybe you just like Target $5 better. See at Target Read the CNET Chromecast (2018) review

Bose SoundLink Micro, $70 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Bose speakers almost never get deep discounts, so this is a sweet sale on what is arguably the best sounding speaker in its tiny size class. See at Target Bose SoundLink Micro review

Cyber Monday deals currently out of stock or no longer on sale

Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $180 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET CNET's Editors' Choice doorbell normally runs $229. It's a particularly great choice if you're already using Google or Nest smart-home gear -- but still quite good if you're not. Update: As of Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 11:30 a.m. ET, this deal is currently out of stock. We're keeping it here for now in case it returns shortly. See at Target Nest Hello review





Fitbit Versa, $150 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Less than half the cost of an Apple Watch, the Versa is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker anywhere near this price. The deal is no longer available. See at Target Fitbit Versa review

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $21.25 Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up. And yes, with the 15% discount it beats Amazon's own sale. See at Target Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Google Home Mini, $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room. This deal is no longer available. See at Target Google Home Mini review

UE Wonderboom waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $42.50 (save $57.50) Sarah Tew/CNET You can pick up certain colors of this highly rated little speaker right now for as little as $60 on Amazon, but Target's discount is still a significant savings. See at Target UE Wonderboom review

JBL Flip 4, $60 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET Fully waterproof and available in multiple colors, the Flip 4 is one of the best speakers in its size class, and this is a great price. As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) it was out of stock at Target.com. See at Target JBL Flip 4 review

Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100) The most powerful gaming console on the market is available for a record-low price starting now. Microsoft.com also has this deal, and other retailers could follow suit. This deal is live online now. See at Target Xbox One X review

Google Home Hub, $100 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET OK Google, what's new? This cameraless, petite smart screen will blend into any room. And makes perfect sense in the kitchen, as a photo frame or a smart home control panel. As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) it was out of stock at Target.com. See at Target Google Home Hub review

Amazon Echo Dot (2018), $24 (half price) Ry Crist/CNET It's tiny, cheap and sounds better than any Dot yet. If you haven't taken the Alexa plunge yet, here's your excuse. As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) it was out of stock at Target.com. See at Target Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot, $250 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This one is temporarily out of stock online but may be available at a store near you. We recommend heading to Walmart for some really great PlayStation VR deals. With Tetris Effect, Astrobot and Beat Saber coming out in quick succession, now is a great time to pick up a unit. As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) it was out of stock at Target.com See at Target Sony PlayStation VR review

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $90 (save $110) Sarah Tew/CNET Target kicked off this deal early for its REDcard holders. Available in a range of colors, Beats' wireless sports headphones list for $200 but you can find them for much less. At this discount they're a good deal for the Beats fan on your list. As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) it was out of stock at Target.com See at Target Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless review

70-inch Vizio E70-F3: $750 (save $150) Sarah Tew/CNET We called the E-Series the cheapest home-theater-worthy TV, in large part because it's the least expensive with full-array local dimming -- a feature that goes further than any other for improving LCD picture quality. This huge Vizio is truly home-theater-sized, and this is a great price. As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) it was out of stock at Target.com. See at Target Vizio E-Series review

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $120) Sarah Tew/CNET If an Xbox is on your list, this deal can save you a bundle. (Note this isn't the more powerful Xbox One X.) As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) it was out of stock at Target.com, but it is available at Best Buy right now. See at Target Microsoft Xbox One S review

PlayStation 4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This is the same great bundle that's already out of stock at Walmart, Target, GameStop and Amazon. Retailers tend to get new stock in throughout the sale period, however, so you may want to follow the PS4 site for updates -- it's not always 100 percent accurate, but it does have nifty links to major retailer pages. As of 4:30 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) it was out of stock at Target.com. See at Target PlayStation 4 review

Now playing: Watch this: Best deals to score big on Black Friday

Originally published Nov. 2, and updated thereafter.

