Coronavirus pandemic and sports: These events are still on, for now

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellations or suspensions of major events around the globe. This week alone has seen the suspension of the NBA, NHL and MLS seasons, a postponement of the start of Major League Baseball and the cancellation of winter and spring NCAA championships including the men's and women's March Madness college basketball tournaments.

Not everything has been canceled, however. From Nascar races and UFC fights to the NFL Draft and the 2020 Olympics, here is a list of major events that are still on and things that are, at least for now, set to return.

Still on, with or without fans in attendance

UFC Fight Night 170-- The UFC will continue to host Saturday night's Fight Night event from Brazil but it will do so without fans. UFC head Dana White says next week's Fight Night 171 is also still on as planned for next Saturday night from London. Tomorrow night's main card will be on ESPN Plus starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Nascar Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500-- The race is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, in Atlanta. It will be held without fans but otherwise will proceed as planned.

The NFL Draft-- Although teams have begun canceling workouts with prospects, the NFL Draft currently remains on schedule for April 23 in Las Vegas.

The 2020 Olympics-- While a delay is possible, they are still currently on as scheduled for July with the lighting of the torch taking place Thursday.

Suspended for now

A number of events and sports leagues have been suspended but may resume in the future.

NBA-- The National Basketball Association is currently in an indefinite suspension and two players on the Utah Jazz have tested positive for coronavirus. It is unclear when it might return but commissioner Adam Silver told TNT Thursday night that the hold would last at least 30 days.

NHL-- The National Hockey League similarly has put its season on "pause" Thursday with no timeline for when it might resume action.

MLS-- Major League Soccer tweeted out a statement Thursday that it would be suspending match play for 30 days "effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials."

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

MLB-- Major League Baseball was set to have Opening Day on March 26, but as with the other leagues on Thursday it announced that it would delay games for "at least two weeks." The league has also canceled the remaining spring training games taking place in Florida and Arizona.

The Masters-- Professional golf's premier event was postponed Friday morning. Originally scheduled for April 9-12, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement to the Associated Press that he hopes to hold the event "at some later date." On Friday the PGA Tour said it would be suspending its season.

A letter from Commissioner Jay Monahan. pic.twitter.com/5VkIN1i0ND — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020

