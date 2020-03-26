Coronavirus Updates COVID-19 and automakers 2021 Hyundai Elantra Mustang Mach-E 2021 Ford Bronco Best Car Lease Deals 2020 Electric Vehicles

Indy 500 postponed due to coronavirus

Usually held over Memorial Day weekend, this year's race is moving to Aug. 23.

Listen
- 01:20
gettyimages-1146791236

The IndyCar series announced that the 2020 race would be postponed until August.

 Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Well, given the widespread cancellations and postponements of everything from concerts and movie releases to auto shows and sporting events, it should come as no surprise to learn that the organizers of the Indy 500 are pushing America's biggest open-wheel race back to Aug. 23.

This news -- which was announced on Twitter on Thursday -- comes on the heels of several other high-profile cancellations and pushbacks from Goodwood and Formula 1 due to the widespread quarantines put in place to combat COVID-19.

Obviously, moving a race like the Indy 500 is a massive disappointment to fans, but given the seriousness of the global pandemic, it's the smart move. That rings especially true when you consider that the Indy 500 typically draws a crowd numbering around 300,000 people on race day alone.

"The month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500," Roger Penske, owner of the IndyCar series, said in a statement. "However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing."

Now, while a three-month delay sounds bad, I still have my doubts as to whether that will be enough. It seems more likely -- based on health professionals' estimates -- that it will end up being canceled altogether. Thankfully we'll probably be able to watch a sim racing version.

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus lockdown: Why social distancing saves lives
5:41
Coronavirus updates
More From Roadshow
2018 Lexus LS 500: Craftsmanship that impresses, tech that depresses
2020 Lexus LC 500 review: Beauty and bewilderment
2019 Nissan Leaf Plus review: A better EV, but maybe not the best