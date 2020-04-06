CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Quibi Final Fantasy VII Coronavirus updates NASA spots comet falling apart School districts reportedly ban Zoom Google Maps adds delivery, takeout

Coronavirus cancellations and delays: Wisconsin primary, Wimbledon, and more

Movies, music fests, tech conferences, political rallies and sports events have all been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

, ,
Listen
- 04:14
gettyimages-1212083286

Major events are closing down due to concerns over COVID-19.

 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide. As people are ordered to stay at home and avoid contact with others, a cascade of cancellations and postponements has wiped major events off the calendar.

Disneyland and Disney World are closed. Movies from James Bond to Black Widow have been postponed. Big events such as SXSW, the E3 gaming show, the Geneva and Detroit auto shows and Mobile World Congress have all been called off.  Coachella, the Cannes film fest and the Eurovision Song Contest have been hit. The NBA suspended its season, as have many more sports leagues. Formula One and Wimbledon are off too.

The latest major event to get postponed: On April 2, the Democratic National Convention was pushed back from July to mid-August.

Here's how the outbreak is affecting our lives with postponements, cancellations and closures.

Sporting events

Political events

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus lockdown: Why social distancing saves lives
5:41

Cultural happenings and institutions

  • Peloton April live classes Peloton said it's halting production at its New York and London studios through April 30.
  • Movie blockbusters A number of high-profile movies have seen their release dates pushed back, including Black Widow, A Quiet Place 2, Mulan and the next James Bond installment, No Time to Die.
  • Coachella The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has been pushed to October.
  • Glastonbury The UK's legendary Glastonbury music festival, this year intended to feature Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross, will no longer take place on June 24.
  • Met Ball On March 16, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour said this year's Met Gala, slated to take place in May, has been postponed.
  • Tony Awards Postponed from June 7 to an undetermined date.
  • Peabody Awards The ceremony, previously scheduled for June 18, has been postponed. 
  • 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will not take place in June as scheduled, the National Academy of Television Arts &  Sciences said in a statement on March 19. 
  • Ultra Music Festival This Miami festival has been postponed until next year.

Theme parks

Tech industry events

Several prominent industry events were canceled or revamped because of concerns over the coronavirus. They include:

CNET's Corinne Reichert, Ben Fox Rubin, Jackson Ryan, Shara Tibken, Lynn La, Sean Szymkowski, Dara Kerr, Queenie Wong, Oscar Gonzalez, Dan Ackerman, Stephen Shankland, Chris Paukert, Erin Carson, Edward Moyer, Sean Keane, Eli Blumenthal, Richard Trenholm, Lori Grunin, Nick Hide and Ian Sherr contributed to this report. 

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus
5:54