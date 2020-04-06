Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide. As people are ordered to stay at home and avoid contact with others, a cascade of cancellations and postponements has wiped major events off the calendar.

Disneyland and Disney World are closed. Movies from James Bond to Black Widow have been postponed. Big events such as SXSW, the E3 gaming show, the Geneva and Detroit auto shows and Mobile World Congress have all been called off. Coachella, the Cannes film fest and the Eurovision Song Contest have been hit. The NBA suspended its season, as have many more sports leagues. Formula One and Wimbledon are off too.

The latest major event to get postponed: On April 2, the Democratic National Convention was pushed back from July to mid-August.

Here's how the outbreak is affecting our lives with postponements, cancellations and closures.

Sporting events

Political events

Cultural happenings and institutions

Theme parks

Tech industry events



Several prominent industry events were canceled or revamped because of concerns over the coronavirus. They include:

CNET's Corinne Reichert, Ben Fox Rubin, Jackson Ryan, Shara Tibken, Lynn La, Sean Szymkowski, Dara Kerr, Queenie Wong, Oscar Gonzalez, Dan Ackerman, Stephen Shankland, Chris Paukert, Erin Carson, Edward Moyer, Sean Keane, Eli Blumenthal, Richard Trenholm, Lori Grunin, Nick Hide and Ian Sherr contributed to this report.