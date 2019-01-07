CES 2019: Blue Ember is a $100 XLR microphone for serious podcasters

Sarah Tew/CNET

Blue has long been a favored microphone among podcasters and YouTubers, thanks to affordable models like the Yeti. But the company also produces XLR models intended for professional and prosumer customers priced at $1,000 and higher. Now, it's meeting in the middle with the Blue Ember, an XLR mic that will cost only $100 when it debuts in February.

The Ember, on display here at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, is a directional mic with what the company calls a "tight cardioid pickup pattern." In other words, it's specifically designed to pick up only the voice of the performer, while reducing background noise such as clacking keyboards or other in-studio distractions. And the balanced XLR connector, of course, means that this is for home studios with a more professional bent -- anyone with RCA connectors or USB inputs need not apply.

The Ember includes the stand mount, too.

The Ember includes the stand mount, too.



