Cyber Monday 2018 kitchen and appliance deals starting now: Instant Pot's Black Friday discount, $100 off Vitamix products and more

If you're still in need of Black Friday discounts for your kitchen, good news: Many of Friday's deals are still on, and we'll be updating to make sure as it ticks closer to Cyber Monday.

Updated: Nearly all sales live now. Deals and availability confirmed on Saturday, Nov. 24, 3 p.m. PT.

We'll be collecting our favorite deals on large appliances and kitchen gadgets right here. We'll update the list as new deals are announced and old ones expire, including offers from outlets like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Costco, JCPenney, Kohls, Lowes, Home Depot, eBay, Newegg, Fry's, Sam's Club and Jet. Just keep in mind CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Dyson V8 Animal, $300 Luke Westaway/CNET Dyson's stick vacuums have the power of full uprights with much more maneuverability. Usually, our main qualm with Dyson vacs is the price, but for Black Friday, Costco has the latest Dyson stick vacuum for $100 off. Keep in mind with this and any other Costco deal, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members; annual plans are available for $60 to $120. $300.00 at Costco CNET Take

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, $450 Best Buy will have a few Black Friday discounts on Dyson products as well. Among the bargains, you can get Dyson's bladeless air purifier for $150 off. $450.00 at Best Buy CNET Take

Anova Precision Cooker Wi-Fi, $100 Tyler Lizenby/CNET This deal is also on right now. Snag one of our favorite immersion sous vide cookers, the Anova Precision Cooker, for half off at Best Buy. Look for the same Black Friday deal on Amazon, too. See at Best Buy CNET Review

40 percent off of large appliances at Home Depot Chris Monroe/CNET Home Depot is offering big discounts on many large appliances, with steeper discounts if you bundle more. You'll get $60 off if you buy two appliances, $150 for a bundle of three and $250 if you bundle four appliances together. The sale is in effect from now through Nov. 29. See at Home Depot

40 percent off of large appliances at Lowe's Tyler Lizenby/CNET Not to be left behind, Lowe's is offering a wide variety of large appliance sales as well. These sales are on now and have a similar bonus structure to Home Depot in that you'll save more by packaging multiple large appliances. See at Lowe's

40 percent off of large appliances at Best Buy Chris Monroe/CNET Joining the mix, Best Buy has a similar deal across its appliance line. See at Best Buy

Samsung Family Hub, $3,300 (Save $800) Chris Monroe/CNET Best Buy has a few appliance deals of particular interest, beyond the broad price cut. The Samsung Family Hub is one of the most interesting smart appliances out there, with a full touchscreen display on one of the door panels. The price has gradually dropped on this premium fridge since it launched in 2016 for $6,000. This counter-depth version for $3,300 is still a good deal as it's $800 off of the current list price. You can get this deal now. Best Buy also has a simpler Samsung French Door fridge for $1,000 (saving $700). $3,300.00 at Best Buy CNET Review

LG InstaView Fridge, $2,900 (save $880) Chris Monroe/CNET LG's smart fridge illuminates the interior with a knock. The InstaView is LG's answer to Samsung's Family Hub, and the see-through panel is a cool feature. Better yet, you can currently get the fridge at a steep discount from Best Buy. The $2,900 price is $880 off of the normal cost. $2,900.00 at Best Buy CNET Review

Ninja Coffee Bar, $100 (save $100) Tyler Lizenby/CNET You can also get the Ninja Coffee Bar at a steep discount from Target on Black Friday. It's normally $200 and you can get it for $100. As with the Nutri Ninja, Best Buy has the same deal, too. $100.00 at Target CNET Review

Magic Bullet, $20 (save $70) If you just want a blender for the sake of smoothies, you can snag the Magic Bullet from Walmart on Black Friday for a steep discount off of its normal $90 price. $20.00 at Walmart

Vitamix blenders, $100 off Tyler Lizenby/CNET Vitamix is offering up to $100 off of all new blenders on the company site as a special holiday promotion. Most are $50 to $70 off, and you can browse the selection here. See at Vitamix

Tasty Cookware bundle with Google Home Mini, $100 Note: As of Saturday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. PT, this deal appears to have sold out. Will update should this change. You can get 30 pieces of ceramic cookware and a $50 smart speaker packaged together from Walmart on Black Friday. The bundle normally has a nice price of $230, so getting it for $100 is a steal if you need a bunch of new pots and pans while wanting a smarter kitchen in the process. $100.00 at Walmart CNET Review

Hamilton 12-cup coffee maker, $10 Note: As of Saturday, Nov. 24, the original deal does not appear to be available. Instead, the coffee maker is available for $22, a slight $3 discount off its original $25 price, and is $17.59 at Kohl's using the GIVE20 code at checkout. Original listing follows: If you really want a low-cost, no-frills coffee maker, Kohl's will have a Hamilton Beach model on sale for $10. They're offering a number of other Hamilton Beach small appliances for the same price. $10.00 at Kohls

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away, $150 Tyler Lizenby/CNET A flexible vacuum with a surprising amount of cleaning power, the Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away is already affordable for its power. Target has it right now for the extra-attractive price of $150. Newegg will offer a similar Shark vacuum for only $100 on Black Friday, and the discount is still available on Saturday. $150.00 at Target CNET Review

Hoover WindTunnel 2, $50 (save $45 Note: As of Saturday, Nov. 24, this offer appears to have sold out. Skip the trendy brands like Dyson and Shark for a classic like Hoover and you can get a sturdy vacuum for very little on Black Friday. Walmart will have the Hoover WindTunnel 2 for nearly half off at $50. $50.00 at Walmart CNET Review

Whirlpool washer and dryer, $620 off Costco's also offering a steep discount on a Whirlpool washer and dryer pair. Other Costco appliance doorbusters have already sold out online, but halfway through Black Friday, this one is still live. You will need to sign into the website with a membership to see the washer's price. See at Costco

Cooks Air Fryer, $5 Note: As of Saturday Nov. 24, this deal doesn't appear to be accessible. But at $5 for an air fryer, it couldn't hurt to check the link anyway in case it is available. An air fryer is a great way to cook up a quick batch of snack food, and it's hard to imagine finding one for cheaper than this. Since most air fryers cost $100 or more, snagging one for $5 from JCPenney on Black Friday is a steal, though the price includes a mail in rebate. $5.00 at JCPenney CNET Take

