Black Friday 2018 kitchen and appliance deals: $30 off Instant Pot, $100 off Dyson vacuums and more

If you're in the market for a practical Black Friday splurge, you can find large appliances, vacuums and a wide variety of kitchen gadgets for a sizable chunk off of the sticker price. You'll be able to up your cooking game and save money in the process.

We'll be collecting our favorite deals on large appliances and kitchen gadgets right here. We'll update the list as new deals are announced and old ones expire. If you're ready to shop, you're in luck. Even though Black Friday itself isn't for a couple of weeks, some of the holiday deals have already started.

Just keep in mind:

Deal terms vary, so where possible we've listed when and where to get the sale price from each retailer.



The deals below are current as of Nov. 6, and include Target Costco, Lowes and Home Depot. When more deals come in, we'll include them too.



We linked to the current listing at the retailer's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins.

Dyson V8 Animal, $300 Dyson's stick vacuums have the power of full uprights with much more maneuverability. Usually, our main qualm with Dyson vacs is the price, which makes this deal particularly appealing. Costco has the latest Dyson stick vacuum for $100 off starting November 22nd. Keep in mind with this and any other Costco deal, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members; annual plans are available for $60 to $120. $300.00 at Costco CNET Take

Instant Pot Duo, $70 Different models of the hit pressure cooker are on sale at Target and Costco. On Black Friday itself, Target will have the Instant Pot Duo for $70, which is $30 off the normal price. Costco is offering $35 off the similar Instant Pot Nova starting November 22nd. $70.00 at Target CNET Take

40 percent off of large appliances at Home Depot Home Depot is offering big discounts off of lots of large appliances, with steeper discounts if you bundle more. You'll get $60 off if you buy two appliances, $150 for a bundle of three and $250 if you bundle four appliances together. The sale is in effect from now through November 29th. See at Home Depot

40 percent off of large appliances at Lowe's Not to be left behind, Lowe's is offering a wide variety of large appliance sales as well. These sales are on now and have a similar bonus structure to Home Depot in that you'll save more by packaging multiple large appliances. See at Lowe's

Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ Blender, $60 Chris Monroe/CNET A powerful blender with a wide variety of attachments, you can get the Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ for half off from Target on Black Friday. $60.00 at Target CNET Take

Ninja Coffee Bar, $100 You can also get the Ninja Coffee Bar at a steep discount from Target on Black Friday. It's normally $200 and you can get it for $100. $100.00 at Target CNET Take

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away, $150 Tyler Lizenby/CNET A flexible vacuum with a surprising amount of cleaning power, the Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away is already affordable for its power. On Black Friday, Target will have it for the extra attractive price of $150. $150.00 at Target CNET Take

LG Counter Depth Fridge, $1,300 off Costco has a nice deal on an attractive LG fridge with an InstaView Door-in-Door panel. The exact price varies by region, but you should get a large amount off of the sticker cost wherever you live. The discount is available now through November 29th. See at Costco

Whirlpool Washer and Dryer, $620 off Costco's also offering a steep discount on a Whirlpool Washer and Dryer pair starting November 22nd. See at Costco

