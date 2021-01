Best soundbar for 2021: Yamaha, Roku, Vizio, JBL and more

Soundbars are affordable, a breeze to set up and offer much improved sound quality over a standard built-in TV speaker, which helps make them more popular purchases in general than larger home theater speakers, subwoofers and AV receivers, even if they offer extra-clear sound. There are a lot of soundbar options out there, but all offer better audio quality than the speakers in your TV. With a multitude of choices available, finding the best soundbar can be tricky, but this guide can help you cut through the noise.

To test the quality of each soundbar listed below, we compared them against similarly priced models with a combination of music and movies. We also took into account features such as the number of HDMI ports and whether the soundbar features multiroom, high-resolution audio, Bluetooth, surround sound or Dolby Atmos. We have options for both wireless soundbar aficionados and people who want to literally plug their soundbar into their existing audio system and immediately get to watching their favorite TV shows.

From solid bare-bones bars to Alexa-powered Atmos speakers, this is CNET's lineup of the best soundbars available from $100 and up. This list is updated regularly as new products become available and are tested.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you're looking to ditch your TV speakers, this is where we suggest you start. Our long-time favorite, the Vizio SB3621n-E8 has essentially been replaced by the new V21. The subwoofer may be smaller on the newer model but this bar still sounds great, as well as offering HDMI connectivity and a much easier to understand input display. This is the best soundbar value we've tested this year. Read our Vizio V21 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If your price range is limited, for less than a C-note, the Creative Stage soundbar offers a bunch of previously unheard-of features, including HDMI connectivity and a subwoofer. But what's even more remarkable is that it sounds better than most of its ultrabudget competition, with a wired subwoofer that fills the room with great bass. It comes with a variety of modes making this soundbar speaker especially suited to music, concerts (now that we can't see them live) and gaming. Excellent sound quality for gamers and movie fans alike. Read our Creative Stage review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET While it may not have much in the way of features compared to some competitors, the one thing the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass does have is also the most desirous: sound quality. The JBL comes with a large subwoofer that goes just as deep as it claims while adding a real sense of dynamics lacking from cheaper 'bars. If you want to make your TV the next best thing to a cinema, this is one of the most affordable ways to do it. Read our JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Yamaha YAS-209 offers excellent sound quality in a compact soundbar. The addition of Amazon Alexa is useful, allowing this voice control smart soundbar to stream music, and the mics work well in loud environments. The soundbar's implementation of DTS Virtual:X offers a rich effect reminiscent of surround speakers. The wireless subwoofer is more articulate and offers more headroom than the competing, and also excellent, Polk Command Bar. However, the YAS-209 doesn't use the company's MusicCast system, so it won't sync up with other Yamaha speakers. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Vizio SB36512-F6 proves you don't need to spend a ton to get a high-quality soundbar that can handle the latest Dolby Atmos soundtracks and get multiroom sound. The Vizio SB36512-F6 is a full 5.1.2 immersive sound system for the price of an AV receiver, and its height channels do a solid job of bringing out Atmos effects. You can also stream music from any Google Chromecast-enabled audio app, like Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Vizio Elevate's main draw may be its motorized height speakers, but once you get over their novelty you'll find that the speaker system also sounds great. The separate sub and height-enabled rears really help pull it ahead of the Sonos Arc sonically. With Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Chromecast built in, multiple HDMI inputs and Bluetooth, the only thing the Vizio doesn't provide is Apple AirPlay support. Read our Vizio Elevate P514A-H6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you simply must have the fewest number of boxes and remotes in your living space and yet demand the best Atmos quality sound performance you can get, this Sennheiser speaker is your guy. It's a single unit, without a subwoofer, but it's able to conjure up the most realistic overhead and true surround sound effects we've ever heard. It's also controlled entirely via remote control. It's not a cheap piece of sound equipment but it's comparable in price to a full set of surround speakers without the bulk and with 85% of the great sound and performance. Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review.

Also consider

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you're looking for a speaker that can do music as well as play the latest episode of Ted Lasso, then the Polk Signa S3 has a lot to offer. It's great for streaming, as it has Chromecast built in in addition to Bluetooth and an HDMI input. Read our Polk Signa S3 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you're interested in setting up a multiroom sound system, a Sonos soundbar system is still the best option. The Sonos Arc is the company's best soundbar and includes Dolby Atmos playback, a class-leading music ecosystem, and a choice of both Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa built into the bar itself. The soundbar system sounds good with music and movies, and adding a pair of Ikea Symphonisk bookshelves should really boost your home theater sound experience. The Arc sounds a lot bigger than the cheaper Beam, which needs the $700 subwoofer on top to make it comparable in terms of sound.

Sarah Tew/CNET While we really like the Roku Smart Soundbar, the Roku Streambar does essentially the same job for $50 less. With a full-fledged 4K HDR Roku streamer built in and a single voice remote controlling everything, this bar gives you audio and video in one simple bar. Setup is a breeze; just add to a TV with a simple HDMI connection. Sound quality was acceptable for the size and price, and you can add a $129 wireless subwoofer for more punch. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a single bar that's even cheaper than the Sonos Arc, the Zvox SB500 is a great option for people who still prize sound quality. This speaker offers multiple sound mode options, tighter bass and better sound than most other single-speaker options. While it may lack the Sonos' Wi-Fi streaming the Zvox still includes Bluetooth connectivity for streaming audio from your phone or tablet. Read our Zvox SB500 review.

