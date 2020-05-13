Best soundbar for 2020

Soundbars are now outselling traditional home theater speaker, receiver and subwoofer packages by a wide margin, and it's easy to see why. They're affordable, compact, and simple to set up. And their audio quality is often so much better than a standard built-in TV speaker. Basically, a soundbar and a TV go together like peanut butter and jelly. The problem? Too many choices.

This soundbar speaker list is one solution. We've listened to the soundbars below in our audio lab, testing their sound quality with both music and movies. We also took into account things like the number of HDMI ports and whether the soundbar offers high-resolution audio, Bluetooth or multichannel audio. From Alexa-powered smart speakers to solid bare-bones bars, this is CNET's lineup of the best soundbars at multiple prices and feature levels. We'll update this best soundbar list regularly as we review new products.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you're looking to ditch your tv speakers, this is where we suggest you start. The Vizio SB3621n-E8 is hands down the best soundbar for the money. This Vizio soundbar offers excellent sound quality in a compact package. Its wireless external subwoofer ensures that the sound is balanced, whether you're watching movies or listening to music. The Vizio SB3621n-E8 is the best budget soundbar we've ever heard, period. Read our Vizio SB3621N-E8 review.

Best soundbar under $100 Creative Stage Sarah Tew/CNET If your price range is limited, for less than a C-note, the Creative Stage soundbar offers a bunch of previously unheard-of features including HDMI connectivity and a subwoofer. But what's even more remarkable is that it sounds better than most of its ultrabudget competition, with a soundbar subwoofer that fills the room with great sound. A variety of modes makes this a great soundbar speaker for music, concerts and gaming. Excellent sound quality for gamers and movie fans alike. Read our Creative Stage review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a full-fledged 4K HDR Roku streamer built in and a single voice remote controlling everything, this bar offers a simple all-in-one audio/video solution. This soundbar setup is a breeze; just add to a TV with a simple HDMI connection. Sound quality was very good for a single bar and you can add Roku's optional wireless subwoofer for more punch. It also comes with a much-loved Roku remote control. Read our Roku Smart Soundbar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Vizio SB36512-F6 proves you don't need to spend a ton to get a high-quality soundbar that can handle the latest Dolby Atmos soundtracks and get multi-room audio. The Vizio SB36512-F6 is a full 5.1.2 immersive sound system for the price of an AV receiver, and its height channels do a solid job of bringing out Atmos effects. You can also stream music from any Google Chromecast-enabled audio app, like Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Google Play music. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're interested in setting up a multi-room sound system, a Sonos soundbar system is still the best option. The Sonos Beam soundbar offers not only the most flexible music system available but also a choice of both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built into the bar itself. The soundbar system is built for movies, and adding a pair of Ikea Symphonisk bookshelves will really boost your home theater sound experience. Since it lacks a sub, it's not quite as powerful-sounding as its rival full-range speakers, but it's still a great little package. Read our Sonos Beam review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Yamaha YAS-209 offers excellent audio quality in a compact soundbar. The addition of Amazon Alexa is useful, allowing this voice control smart soundbar to stream music, and the mics work well in loud environments. The soundbar's implementation of DTS Virtual:X offers a rich effect reminiscent of surround speakers. The wireless subwoofer is more articulate and offers more headroom than the competing, and also excellent, Polk Command Bar. However, it's not a MusicCast sound system device, so it won't sync up with other Yamaha MusicCast speakers. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The trapezoidal looks may be divisive, but the Vizio SB362An-F6 is the best all-in-one bar for people who want to spend a bare minimum on their living room audio soundbar. This Vizio soundbar offers elevated audio quality for the money and sounds unexpectedly good with music. Read our VIZIO SB362AN-F6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET While you could pay $2,500 for the subwooferless Sennheiser Ambeo (below), the Zvox SB500 is a more affordable audio soundbar for people who don't want to litter their living room with a separate subwoofer or rear speakers yet still prize sound quality. This speaker offers multiple sound mode options, tighter bass and better sound than every other single-speaker option. Plus, Bluetooth connectivity lets you easily stream audio from your phone or tablet. Read our Zvox SB500 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you simply must have the fewest number of boxes and remotes in your living space and yet demand the best Atmos quality sound performance you can get, this Sennheiser speaker is your guy. It's a single unit, without a subwoofer, but it's able to conjure up the most realistic overhead and true surround sound effects we've ever heard. It's also controlled entirely via remote control. It's not cheap but it's comparable in price to a full set of surround speakers without the bulk and with 85% of the great sound and performance. Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review.

