Amazon Prime Day 2017 has arrived.

Actually, it kicked off at 6 p.m. PT this evening and runs through tomorrow, making this, er, Prime Day Eve? Whatever the case, many deals have already leaked out -- so let's take a look at my favorite tech items on the list. Be sure to check back all day tomorrow as well, as I'll be updating this post as more deals arrive.

Also, note that some deals may not be live until tomorrow.

Amazon-branded products

Echo! Echo... echo... I've made no secret of my love for Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot -- and they've rarely been cheaper than Prime Day 2017. The big-kahuna Echo will be $90, while the Dot will sell for $35. (If you opt for the Dot, consider pairing it with an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker for much better sound.) You can also save $75 on the new Amazon Echo Show, though even with that discount, I can't say I'm sold on this screen-equipped model. Honestly don't see the point. CNET's Ry Crist tends to agree.

Fire sale (no, really): With Amazon selling a $50 tablet on a daily basis, is it any wonder Apple reportedly plans to discontinue the $249-and-up iPad Mini? And just to rub it in a little, Amazon will be selling the recently updated Fire 7 for just $30. If you can scrape together a few more dollars, the also-updated Fire HD 8 will run you just $50. Regular price: $80. This one's a bit tricky, because the Fire 7 is amazing at that price, but also kind of a slowpoke. (Thankfully, the addition of dual-band Wi-Fi should make it feel a bit faster.) The HD 8 has a higher resolution screen, stereo speakers and better battery life. Decisions, decisions.

"Alexa, give me $10 back": You can get a $10 Amazon credit when you order any "Alexa deal" valued at $20 or higher. For example, that Fire 7 will still cost you $30, but if you have a Dot, Echo or any other Alexa-capable device, you can say, "Alexa, order a Fire 7," and you'll receive a $10 credit for later use. That brings your effective price down to just $20, or $25 on the Echo Dot.

TVs

Amazon

Fire sale, TV edition: Back in May, Amazon introduced the first TV with onboard Alexa: a budget model made by Element. The goal: to compete with budget-priced TCL TVs with built-in Roku. On Prime Day, you'll be able to get the 55-inch Element 4K HDTV with Amazon Fire TV for $400. Regular price: $650. Sounds like a great deal -- and it's certainly a good price cut -- but note CNET TV expert David Katzmaier's detailed advice here. Specifically, you can pick up a Fire TV stick that adds the same sort of functionality to any TV for as little as $40.

Printers

Reprap

A replicator by any other name: Been thinking about a 3D printer? Here's your chance to score a particularly good deal: the Reprap Guru Prusa I3 V2 for $245, a savings of 30 percent. This US-made model features a heated 8x8-inch print bed and has a 4.4-star average rating from well over 100 buyers. One thing, though: It's a DIY kit, meaning you'll have to assemble it yourself. (That's either a good thing or a bad thing depending on how you roll.)



Gadgets

Lost and found: The Tile Slim is a popular locator gadget: Slip one into a wallet, purse, backpack or the like, then use your phone to track it down. Normally a single Tile Slim will run you $30, but on Prime Day, you can get 50 percent off a 2-pack -- effectively a buy-one-get-one deal.

Speakers

Vava

Va-va voom, indeed! A lot of Bluetooth speakers lack muscle, know what I mean? The Vava Voom 21 packs two 20-watt drivers and a 10-watt subwoofer into a simple, stylish, curvy black shell. It normally runs $90, but Prime Day shoppers can get it for $65. I've tested this model; it sounds really good, and I like having the option of using its 6,700mAh battery as a mobile charger. Plus, it can stay paired with two devices simultaneously.

Mobile chargers

Lightning in, USB out: Just about every mobile charger on the planet has one thing in common: a Micro-USB port that's used to recharge it. That's what makes this especially interesting: the Aukey 20,000mAh mobile charger with Micro-USB and Lightning inputs for $16.79. Regular price: $29.99. That's a really nice perk for iDevice users; no need to bring along a separate Micro-USB cable and charger.

That's it for now! Check back later for more Prime Day highlights.