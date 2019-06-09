Sarah Tew/CNET

The latest iPad Pro is pretty sweet, but ouch, the price. If you hurry, however, you might be able to score one of the best deals to date.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the iPad Pro 11-inch 2018 (64GB) for $649.99 shipped. It normally sells for $799. (Don't be surprised if you see an initial price of $674.99; you should get an extra $25 off at checkout, as noted on the product page.)

That's for the silver color; if you want the iPad Pro in space gray, it's the same price -- though here the initial price comes up as $746, with an additional $96.01 subtracted at checkout. Go figure.

It's rare for a brand-new iPad model to see such a big discount, though now that Amazon is carrying Apple products, sales appear to be happening more often.

If you're on the fence about this, read CNET's iPad Pro review. My take: Love the design, still can't stomach the price -- especially when the current-generation non-Pro iPad frequently goes on sale for as low as $250.

Originally published on Feb. 8, 2019.

Update, June 7: Republished with new pricing.

